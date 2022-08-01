After six weeks, plenty of romance and just as much heartache, season eight of ITV2’s Love Island is about to come to an end

Season eight of Love Island has seen its fair share of drama, with shock exits, lovers’ tiffs, and the fallout from Casa Amor.

New bombshells were introduced over the season, including Ronan Keating’s son, one island ex-boyfriend, and the first ever returning islander.

Davide and Ekin-Su

Now just four couples remain in the final, within spitting distance of the £50,000 prize and even more lucrative brand deals when they leave the villa.

Who are the finalists, who are the favourites to win, and what time is the final? This is everything you need to know:

Who are the Love Island 2022 finalists?

These are the final couples in season eight of Love Island:

Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti

Davide was the first bombshell to enter the villa this season, coming in at the end of the first episode.

When Ekin-Su entered the villa on day three, she and Davide entered a coupling of convenience.

Since then, the pair have had their fair share of arguments but now seem to be the most compatible pair left in the show.

Davide and Ekin-Su turned from enemies to lovers

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish

Gemma and Owen were both in the villa from day one - although Gemma was first coupled up with Liam Llewellyn and Luca started off with Paige Thorne.

They coupled up on day five and then briefly split to couple with other partners before recoupling on day 18 and have been together since then, even surviving the trials of Casa Amor.

The pair have decided that they are exclusive, but not officially boyfriend and girlfriend just yet.

Gemma and Luca are now exclusive

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page

Tasha and Andrew are also both original islanders and their romance has blossomed over the last month and half.

They coupled up on day one and it seemed that the pair would be inseparable, until Casa Amor did a number on their relationship - Andrew coupled with Coco Lodge, and Tasha returned with Billy Brown.

But, one week later, they were back together and Tasha asked Andrew to be her boyfriend, making the pair a real-life couple.

Tasha and Andrew shared a romantic final Love Island date

Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope

Indiyah and Dami were both in the villa from day one, but didn’t get together until nearly three weeks later.

Indiyah began her Love Island journey with Ikenna Ekwonna, while Dami was coupled with Amber Beckford.

On day 18 they coupled up, but both decided to switch up during Casa Amor - Dami coupled with Summer and Indiyah with Deji, though by day 38 they were together again, and officially became boyfriend and girlfriend.

Dami and Indiyah are now boyfriend and girlfriend

Who is the favourite couple to win Love Island 2022?

Davide and Ekin-Su are far and away the bookies favourites to win the series, with most major betting websites giving them odds of 1/8 or 1/7.

Fans have enjoyed watching the couple’s enemies to lovers journey, which was cemented on their date night, during which they were serenaded by Alfie Boe, on 29 July.

Andrew and Tasha are a distant second, followed by Gemma and Luca. Dam and Indiyah are least favourites to win odds of around 22/1.

When is Love Island on TV?