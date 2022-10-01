The TV presenter has fronted shows including BBC series Glow Up and Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer

Ms Jama, 28, would become the third host of Love Island since it launched in 2015. Caroline Flack hosted the show until her death in February 2020.

So, who is Maya Jama - and what’s the latest on her potential unveiling as the TV show’s new host? Here’s everything you need to know.

Maya Jama is rumoured to be the next host of Love Island (image: Getty Images)

Who is Maya Jama?

Advertisement

Maya Jama, 28, is a radio DJ and TV presenter from Bristol.

She started her career at several small TV channels and media organisations, before getting her first major break on ITV in 2017 when she co-presented Saturday night game show Cannonball.

In 2018, she joined BBC Radio 1 and hosted her own show on Fridays and Saturdays until 2020. The BBC then made her a co-presenter of Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer - a show that was originally meant to accompany Euro 2020 but became a standalone show when the football tournament was delayed for a year due to the Covid pandemic.

Jama currently fronts up BBC reality show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star and regularly appears on panel shows and on BBC coverage of major public celebrations.

Is Maya Jama’s boyfriend still Ben Simmons?

Maya Jama’s love life has been the focus of tabloid attention for several years as a result of a high-profile relationship with the rapper Stormzy. The couple were together between 2015 and 2019.

Advertisement

In 2021, it was reported she was dating Australian basketball star Ben Simmons, 26. Simmons is a member of NBA team the Brooklyn Nets.

After getting engaged on Christmas Day in 2021, it was confirmed the pair had split in September 2022 as a result of their busy schedules and the distance between their homes - Jama being based in London.

Sources described the split as amicable but “heartbreaking” for the pair..

Will Maya Jama be new Love Island host?

Several names had been in the hat to become the show’s third presenter, including Inbetweeners star Emily Atack, presenters AJ Odudu and Vick Hope, and former contestant Maura Higgins.

Advertisement

But Maya Jama appears to have won the race with a contract to front the series on the verge of being signed, according to an ITV source quoted in The Sun. The source described Jama as the broadcaster’s “dream option”.