The actor had previously been romantically linked to Victoria Lamas who was 23 years his junior

Model and presenter Maya Jama and actor Leonardo DiCaprio (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images / Kate Green/Getty Images for Coca-Cola)

Love Island’s Maya Jama has reportedly been seen with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, leading to rumours swirling about their possible relationship. There has been no official confirmation but the two were reportedly spotted together in London and New York in March 2023, and they have also been following each other on social media. However, neither Jama nor DiCaprio has commented on the claims.

DiCaprio made headlines in September after splitting from then-girlfriend Camilla Morrone and has built up a reputation for only dating models under the age of 25. The actor has been romantically linked to many famous faces including Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and most recently Eden Polani.

DiCaprio has a long history of famous girlfriends. Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama is a British television presenter, radio DJ, model, and actress. She is best known for hosting the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, the MTV show True Love or True Lies, and most recently Love Island. She has also appeared on Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz of the Year in 2019 and 2020.

Jama was born in Bristol, England, to a Somali father and a Swedish mother. She attended Cotham School in Bristol and then went on to study media and communications at the University of Salford. After graduating, she began her career as a model and then moved into television presenting.

In 2020, Jama was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. She is a role model for many young people and is an inspiration to those who want to pursue a career in the media.

How old is Maya Jama?

The presenter and model was born on 14 August 1994, making her 20-years-old. If the pair are dating this means they would have a 29-year age gap.

Is Maya Jama Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend?