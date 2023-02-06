The actor had previously been romantically linked to Victoria Lamas who was 23 years his junior

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted sitting together with 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani at a release party for Ebony Riley’s new EP in Los Angeles.

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor’s supposed girlfriend Victoria Lamas was noticeably missing from the event, the pair have not been seen in public together since December. DiCaprio made headlines in September after splitting from then-girlfriend Camilla Monroe and has built up a reputation for only dating models under the age of 25.

The actor has been romantically linked to many famous faces including Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid. But who is Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend and is he dating Eden Polani? Here’s what we know so far.

Who is Eden Polani?

Eden Polani is a model from Israel. The 19-year-old is signed to IT Models and boasts over 200,000 followers on Instagram. Reported by the Jerusalem Post she was previously romantically linked to Gil Ofer, son of Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Polani would not be the first Israeli model that DiCaprio has dated, the actor previously was in a relationship with Bar Refaeli, with the couple reportedly dating from 2006 to 2011.

How old is Eden Polani?

The Israeli model was born on 21 March 2003, making her 19-years-old. If the pair are dating this means they would have a 29-year age gap.

This chart from Reddit that went viral in 2019 tracks the ages of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends (Photo: Reddit/TrustLittleBrother)

Is Eden Polani Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend?

Neither DiCaprio nor Polani have publicly confirmed whether or not they are an item, however the pair have been linked after they were spotted sitting together at a release party for Ebony Riley’s new EP in Los Angeles.

What happened with Victoria Lamas?

DiCaprio was romantically linked to actress Victoria Lamas after the pair were spotted together in West Hollywood in December. The 23-year-old actress is best known for her role in Talk Later (2019), Secret Identity (2020) and History of Fear (2014).

Her father, the American actor Lorenzo Lamas who is best known for starring in Falcon Crest, Renegade, Big Time Rush and his own reality show, Leave It to Lamas, told the New York Post that his daughter was “smitten” with the Wolf of Wall Street star.

Lamas revealed: “I know she likes him very much, I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me.” He continued: “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.”

Did he date Gigi Hadid?