The Hollywood actor is known for essentially only dating women under the age of 25

According to sources at People , Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio ( Don’t Look Up , Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and girlfriend Camila Morrone (Mickey and the Bear, Valley Girl) have gone their separate ways after four years together.

The reported breakup, which has not been confirmed by either DiCaprio, Morrone or their representatives, comes shortly after Morrone’s 25th birthday - a fact that the internet has pointed out is significant due to DiCaprio’s track record of only dating women under 25.

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Camila Morrone?

Morrone is an American model turned actress, who made her on screen debut in the film 2013 Bukowski.

Morrone was born in Los Angeles, California, on 16 June 1997, to Argentine actors Maximo Morrone and Lucila Polak, whose stage name is Lucila Sola.

She attended Beverly Hills High School and graduated in 2015, making her modelling debut on the cover of the Turkish edition of Vogue the following year. She then hit the runway for the first time in Moschino’s 2017 resort collection.

Camila Morrone attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

After starring in James Franco’s (The Disaster Artist, 127 Hours) film Bukowski in 2013, she returned to acting in 2018 with the action movie Death Wish which also starred Bruce Willis (Die Hard, The Sixth Sense) and stoner comedy Never Goin’ Back, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Her other film credits include the 2019 drama Mickey and the Bear and 2020 romcom Valley Girl.

It was announced in 2019 that Morrone had been cast in one of the main roles in the Amazon series adaptation of the best selling novel Daisy Jones & The Six. A release date for the series has not yet been announced.

How long did she and Leonardo DiCaprio date?

Morrone and DiCaprio were together for four years, although they kept their relationship relatively private.

They were first linked in 2017 after the two were spotted shopping in Los Angeles in December. While a source at Us Weekly said that they were “hooking up”, other sources told the outlet that they were simply family friends.

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix)

Rumours of their relationship started forming after DiCaprio’s split from model Nina Agdal, and throughout the year he and Morrone were seen holidaying together and leaving each other’s houses.

It was in April 2018 that they were spotted indulging in some PDA at Coachella, and in May 2019 they were seen holding hands in New York City.

Camila Morrone attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

Morrone addressed the controversy regarding their age gap in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in December 2019, where she said: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have age gaps.

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

While the two arrived separately, Morrone and DiCaprio sat together during the 2020 Oscars and in September 2021 they were seen enjoying the US Open, where they were photographed watching the men’s final match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev.

Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, model/actress, Camila Morrone watch the Men’s Singles final match on September 12, 2021 (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Throughout 2022, the couple had been seen on a number of occasions together in public, including a date on the beach in Malibu in May.

Did they split up because she turned 25?

DiCaprio, 47, has become known for only ever dating women under the age of 25, with the internet predicting his and Morrone’s breakup earlier this year after people discovered that she would be turning 25 in June.

Camila Morrone attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors And Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch on November 03, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Visit Newport Beach)

Now, months after celebrating her 25th birthday, sources at People have said that DiCaprio and Morrone have split up after dating for four years.