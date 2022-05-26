The Die Hard actor is retiring from the big screen after 44 years in the industry

Hollywood actor Bruce Willis has announced his retirement after being diagnosed with aphasia. (Credit: Getty IMages)

Hollywood icon Bruce Willis is set to retire from acting after he shared his diagnosis with aphasia.

The action star, best known for his performances in Die Hard, Pulp Fiction and The Sixth Sense, has now called time on his remarkable 44 year-long career.

But what exactly is aphasia and why can’t he work in showbiz anymore?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What age is Bruce Willis?

Bruce Willis was born on 19 March, 1955, making him currently 67.

What films has Bruce Willis been in?

The veteran actor is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars, reaching the height of his career in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s.

During this time, he became famous for his portrayal of John McClane in the Die Hard film series.

In the late 1990s, he also went on to star in box office juggernauts Armageddon and The Sixth Sense.

Bruce also had a starring role on sitcom Friends and won an Emmy for his performance in the show.

IN more recent years, Bruce has appeared in The Expendables franchise alongside fellow action stars Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well reuniting on screen with director M. Night Shyamalan in the Unbreakable trilogy, where he starred alongside James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.

He has also turned his hand to music over the years, recording and releasing three solo albums.

Why has Bruce Willis retired from acting?

After a glittering career on screen however, the actor announced that we was to retire after being diagnosed with aphasia.

His daughter Rumer Willis shared a statement on Instagram which read: “To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.

“As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.”

The statement is signed off by members of his close family including his ex-wife Demi Moore.

The actor seems to be in good spirits depsite the recent diagnosis, after his wife, Emma Heming, posted a video of him playing basketball to Instagram stories.

She captioned the video: “I see you BeeDub”.

What is aphasia?

Aphasia is a condition in which your ability to communicate is severely impacted.

The condition is normally caused by damage to the left side of the brain - for example, a stroke or head trauma.

According to the NHS, people with aphasia often have trouble understanding and using language, and often struggle to read, write, type, speak and listen.

This can include getting words mixed up while speaking, using the wrong word or using the wrong sounds to pronounce a word.