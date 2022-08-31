The Hollywood star has earned a reputation for himself for only dating models under the age of 25 - but is it true?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This chart from Reddit that went viral in 2019 tracks the ages of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends (Photo: Reddit/TrustLittleBrother)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2019, a graph went viral online that charted DiCaprio as his age got older, but his girlfriend’s ages all remained roughly around the 22 mark.

Who has Leonardo DiCaprio dated?

This is everything you need to know about DiCaprio’s dating history, and the ages of the women that he has been with.

1994 to 2000

DiCaprio’s first public relationship was with model Bridget Hall, in 1994. At the time, DiCaprio would have been 20, and Hall would have been 17 - although Hall herself has claimed that they were only ever friends.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Bridget Hall (Photo: Getty Images)

He then started dating model and actress Kristen Zang in 1996, and even took her as his date to the LA premiere of Romeo + Juliet. The two dated for two years before splitting up when Zang was 24.

10/27/96 Los Angeles: Leonardo DiCaprio attends Romeo + Juliet premiere with Kristen Zhang (Photo: Getty Images)

DiCaprio then went on to briefly date Bijou Phillips when he would have been 24, and she was 18.

From 1998 to 2000, DiCaprio didn’t publicly date anyone, although a variety of sources have claimed that he had short lived flings with a number of women during that time.

It was in 2000 that DiCaprio started dating supermodel Gisele Bündchen - they were together for five years before they split in 2005, when DiCaprio was 31 and she was 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Regarding her relationship with DiCaprio, Bündchen wrote in her 2018 book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life about how she came about the realisation that she wanted to change her lifestyle whilst she was with the actor.

She wrote: “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at.

“Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

2005 to 2011

Following his relationship with Bündchen, DiCaprio then embarked on his on again off again relationship with model Bar Refaeli, which ultimately lasted from 2005 to 2011.

The two reportedly ended their relationship for good in 2011, a few weeks before Refaeli turned 26, making her 25.

Bar Refaeli and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Annual Cinema For Peace Gala during day five of the 60th Berlin International Film Festival on February 15, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

During one of his and Refaeli’s off periods in their relationship, DiCaprio dated model Anne Vyalitsyna, who would have been 23.

2011 to 2016

In 2011, DiCaprio began dating actress Blake Lively (Gossip Girl, A Simple Favour), with the two together for roughly five months, then she was 24.

After Lively, the actor moved on to model Erin Heatherton in 2012 for a total of 10 months, when he was 38 and she would’ve been 23.

Heatherton later said of DiCaprio: “He’s a wonderful person and he’s a friend of mine, I wish him all the best.”

Model Erin Heatherton arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

From there, Toni Garn joined the list of models that have dated DiCaprio, with the two getting together in 2013 for a year before breaking up. Garn was 22.

DiCaprio then dated another model, Kelly Rohrback, from 2015 to 2016, with Rohrback either 25 or 26 when the two broke up.

2016 to present day

Model Nina Adgal began dating DiCaprio in 2016, and the pair called it quits in 2017, when DiCaprio would have been 34 and Adgal 25.

Most recently, DiCaprio was with Camila Morrone for four years, with the pair reportedly splitting up in August, shortly after she turned 25 in June.

Camila Morrone attends the Newport Beach Film Festival Fall Honors And Variety’s 10 Actors To Watch on November 03, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Visit Newport Beach)

Morrone previously defended their 25 year gap gap in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, when she said: “There’s so many relationships in Hollywood - and in the history of the world - where people have age gaps.