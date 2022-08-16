TV presenter Maya Jama stunned as she celebrated her 28th birthday, while ending rumours that she has split from NBA star Ben Simmons

Maya Jama shared a selection of snaps from her birthday getaway, as she celebrated turning 28 over the weekend (14 August).

The presenter, from Bristol, looked stunning in a figure-hugging emerald outfit, while posing in front of a swimming pool for an Instagram snap.

Despite the birthday celebrations taking place in a mystery location, Maya posted regularly on her social media to her 2.4 million followers.

She took the getaway as an opportunity to squash rumours that she had split from fiance Ben Simmons, 26, by sharing a snap of them together.

Ben who comes from Australia, captioned the picture “almost a year older” followed by a love heart and laughing emoji.

The rumours came last month as a source informed The Sun that the NBA star and radio DJ, who were first romantically linked in June 2021, wanted to take some time apart to focus on their careers.

They said: “Maya called [the engagement] off after things came to head…Maya is not going back to New York now, it’s heartbreaking for the both of them, especially as they were so committed to each other.

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama were seen in public at Wimbledon Tennis Championships (Pic:Getty)

“They’re both young and want to focus on their careers. Maya has a bright future ahead of her with jobs coming in from all over the world and is feeling positive.

“She has been hitting the gym a lot and spending time with her good friends,” they added.

However, Maya put the doubters to rest as she not only posted on her Instagram story but also on her Twitter that people should “stop believing sources in papers”.

Ben Simmons is an NBA star who is in a relationship with Maya Jama (Pic:Getty)

The radio DJ was also spotted with her £600k emerald-cut engagement ring at the GRM gala on 1 August.

The couple had been together seven months, when Ben popped the question last Christmas while Maya was spending the holidays with him at his £3.7 million New Jersey mansion.

Throughout their seven months, the pair had a long-distance relationship with Maya often travelling to watch Ben’s basketball games for Brooklyn Nets.

Most of the time, the couple have kept their romance out of the spotlight but were seen kissing at Wimbledon last year.

Another source added to the Sun: “Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewellers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed.

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

Maya spent her 28th birthday weekend away but has also gone on several holidays with Ben, including Turks and Caicos with friends, and Las Vegas.

Both celebrities have had their fair share of famous exes with Maya dating the likes of Stormzy and Drake, and Ben having a relationship with Kendall Jenner.