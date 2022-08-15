The Easy On Me singer opens up about her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul in an Elle interview

Adele says she’s “obsessed” with boyfriend Rich Paul in an Elle UK interview.

The Easy On Me and Hello singer features on the front of the popular magazine’s October 2022 issue across the world.

In the interview, Adele says she’s “never been in love like this” and that she wants to have more children in the future.

Adele, who has a son with ex-husband Simon Konecki, says she also wants to get married again but denied she was engaged to Paul.

“I definitely want more kids,” says Adele. “I’m a homemaker and I’m a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music. But right now, all I got in my brain is Vegas.”

So who is the man making Adele so happy? This is everything you need to know.

Who is Rich Paul?

Paul is an American sports agent who founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 with friend and basketball player LeBron James, an American sports agency which represents NBA athletes including Miles Bridges, Ben Simmons, J. R Smith, Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine.

He was born on 16 December 1981 (aged 40) in Cleveland, and attended a private Roman Catholic high school. After graduating from high school, Paul began selling vintage basketball jerseys out the boot of his car - he met LeBron James in 2002, when he sold him a Magic Johnson jersey.

The two kept in touch and Paul entered into James’ inner circle, and began working professionally under Leon Rose, an American basketball executive, attorney and sports agency who serves as the president of the New York Knicks of the NBA.

Rich Paul giving a toast during the Klutch Sports Group All-Star Dinner (Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for PATRÃN Tequila)

Speaking about his friendship with James in an interview with GQ magazine , Paul said that he and James were “cut from the same cloth in terms of things we’ve been through”.

He said: “That was the initial connection. And then the attraction was probably because I was fly. It takes a special kind of person to acknowledge somebody else’s fly. Fly could mean work, fly could mean dress, fly could mean knowledge and expertise. Him not being so into himself allowed him to see that flyness. That was the initial attraction.

“One thing people don’t realize is: It wasn’t like I woke up the next day and was LeBron’s agent. He observed. He watched me sacrifice. He watched me develop capabilities. He watched me fail, not get certain guys and things like that.

“And so when I decided to step out on my own, he knew I was ready. ’Cause if I wasn’t, I can almost guarantee you he wouldn’t have put his career in my hands.”

In 2012, Paul and James founded Klutch Sports Group, and by 2019 they boasted a roster of 25 clients and brokered over $1 billion in contracts.

Paul is thought to have a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How long have they been together?

Adele and Paul started dating in 2021, although the two initially met on the dance floor during a mutual friend’s birthday a few years earlier.

In an interview with Vogue, Adele said that Paul was “always there, I just didn’t see him”.

She said: “[With Paul] I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.

“I’m a 33 year old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually actually in charge.

“The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

Adele and Rich Paul during the first half in Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The singer admitted in the interview that they hadn’t intended to go public with their relationship when the pair went to a basketball game together.

She said: “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game. I just love being around him. I just love it.

“He was like, “What are people going to say?” and I was like, “That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent”, and he was like, “Okay, cool”.”

Adele finalised her divorce from husband Simon Konecki in March of 2021, with the paperwork to first end their marriage filed back in September 2019.

Did they buy a home together?

The couple are thought to have bought their first home together after Adele posted pictures on her Instagram account of the two standing outside a mansion in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles.

In the first picture, Paul is seen holding up the keys. In the other pictures the couple can be seen sharing a kiss and in the last one Adele shared a picture of a fortune from a fortune cookie which reads: “You have found good company - enjoy.”