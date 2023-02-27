The actors first met on set during the filming of Spider-Man in 2016

Rumours surrounding Zendaya (Euphoria) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) being engaged are once again doing the rounds on social media.

The Euphoria actress shared a selfie on her Instagram stories on Friday 24 February with a visible ring on her finger, leading social media into rife speculation the pair are engaged. The couple, who have been together since 2021 try to keep their private lives out of the public eye.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zendaya and Holland first met on set during the filming of Marvel’s Spider-Man reboot in 2016 and have been linked together ever since, with dating rumours rife before they became official. So, are Zendaya and Tom Holland dating, what is their relationship status and are they engaged? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland dating?

Zendaya and Holland are dating, with the pair meeting on set during the filming of Spider-Man in 2016, however it wasn’t until 2021 that their relationship was confirmed, with the pair starting off as the “best of friends” first.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in December 2021 (Photo: Getty Images)

Who is her boyfriend Tom Holland?

Tom Holland is an English actor who is from Kingston Upon Thames. Before being cast as Peter Parker in the Marvel reboot of the Spider-Man franchise in 2016, the 26-year-old was best known for his role in movie The Impossible (2012) and for playing the role of Billy Elliot in Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How long have they been together?

The couple have reportedly been together since July 2021, with photos of them kissing in their car whilst at a red light in Los Angeles were shared by the press. In an interview with GQ in November 2021 Holland discussed the incident. He said: “One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.” He added: “I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

om Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Far From Home Cast Light Up The Empire State Building on June 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship timeline:

2016: Zendaya and Tom Holland are cast as Peter Parker and Mary Jane in Marvel’s reboot of Spider-Man.

2017: Holland says he and Zendaya are “best of friends” in an interview with People.

2019: Zendaya is rumoured to be dating her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi.

July 2020: Holland shares pictures of actress Nadia Parkes on his Instagram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

July 2021: Photos of Holland and Zendaya are released by Page Six showing them kissing in a car.

August 2021: They attend a friend’s wedding as each other’s plus one.

September 1, 2021: Holland shares an Instagram post for Zendaya’s birthday, which hints that the pair are dating.

October 2021: Holland shares another post of Zendaya to his Instagram feed, this time along with the heart-eye emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

December 2021: Zendaya posts photos of Holland to her Instagram, along with the caption: “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing.”

January 2022: Zendaya reportedly meets Holland’s family in London.

March 2022: Holland travels to Boston to visit Zendaya whilst she is filming The Challengers, the couple are spotted in a coffee shop.

June 2022: Zendaya shares a cute post on Instagram wishing Holland a happy birthday, describing him as the “one who makes me the happiest”

Advertisement

Advertisement

December 1, 2022: engagement rumours

Are they engaged?

Rumours that the pair are engaged have been gaining traction again after Zendaya posted an image to her Instagram stories wearing a ring. However, on closer inspection it does appear that the ring is on her right hand, not her left.

In December 2022, news that the couple were engaged went viral. This prompted Zendaya’s mum, Claire Stoermer to share the description of “Clickbait” on her Instagram stories. The quote taken from marketing software site CoSchedule said: “Clickbait typically refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

Advertisement

Advertisement