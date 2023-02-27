The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The School for Good and Evil) and Ke Huy Quan (Loki, Finding ‘Ohana) make history by becoming the first Asian actors to win top film prizes at the awards ceremony. Yeoh became the first Asian actor to win Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Quan took home Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony on Sunday.
The night saw some of the biggest names in the film industry gather together at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, including Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Bob Odenkirk and Angela Bassett.
Famous faces including Ray Liotta, Robbie Coltrane, James Caan, Dame Olivia Newton John and Dame Angela Lansbury also featured in the show’s in memoriam segment.
The full list of winners
This is the full list of categories, nominees and winners from the 2023 SAG Awards.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bill Nighy – Living
- Adam Sandler – Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Ana de Armas – Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau – The Whale
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- The Woman King
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
- Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott – Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Laura Linney – Ozark
- Zendaya – Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
- Anthony Carrigan – Barry
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Sam Elliott – 1883
- Steve Carell – The Patient
- Taron Egerton – Black Bird
- Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
- Evan Peters – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
- Emily Blunt – The English
- Julia Garner – Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series