SAG Awards 2023: full list of winners - including Everything Everywhere All At Once and Jamie Lee Curtis

The 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards saw Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan make history

By Rhona Shennan
2 minutes ago

The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards saw Everything Everywhere All At Once stars Michelle Yeoh (The Witcher: Blood Origin, The School for Good and Evil) and Ke Huy Quan (Loki, Finding ‘Ohana) make history by becoming the first Asian actors to win top film prizes at the awards ceremony. Yeoh became the first Asian actor to win Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, while Quan took home Best Supporting Actor at the ceremony on Sunday.

The night saw some of the biggest names in the film industry gather together at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, including Zendaya, Paul Mescal, Austin Butler, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Cara Delevingne, Bob Odenkirk and Angela Bassett.

Famous faces including Ray Liotta, Robbie Coltrane, James Caan, Dame Olivia Newton John and Dame Angela Lansbury also featured in the show’s in memoriam segment.

The full list of winners

This is the full list of categories, nominees and winners from the 2023 SAG Awards.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

(L-R) Harry Shum Jr., Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, James Hong, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Lee Curtis, recipients of the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” pose in the press room during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once 
  • Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Eddie RedmayneThe Good Nurse

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once 
  • Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau – The Whale
  • Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

(L-R) Paolo Camilli, Francesco Zecca, Bruno Gouery, Federico Ferrante and Eleonora Romandini, recipients of the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series award for “The White Lotus,” pose in the press room during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark 
  • Jonathan Banks – Better Call Saul
  • Jeff Bridges – The Old Man
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott – Severance

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

  • Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus 
  • Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
  • Julia GarnerOzark
  • Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Zendaya – Euphoria

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

(L-R) Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Quinta Brunson, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, and William Stanford Davis, recipients of the Ensemble in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” pose in the press room during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

  • Jeremy Allen White – The Bear 
  • Anthony Carrigan – Barry
  • Bill Hader – Barry
  • Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jessica Chastain accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for “George & Tammy” onstage during the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series