The former Hollywood heartthrob will star alongside Stranger Things Sadie Sink, who will play his 17-year-old daughter

A first look of Brendan Fraser in his comeback film The Whale has been released.

The film, which is directed by Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, The Wrestler), sees Fraser play the role of a character who “lives with obesity.”

The former 1990s heartthrob, who was known for his role in The Mummy franchise, has undergone a significant physical transformation to play the role of Charlie, who is battling compulsive eating disorder.

Fraser will star alongside Stranger Things Sadie Sink, who will play his 17-year-old daughter.

Here is everything you need to know about The Whale and what happened to Brendan Fraser.

Who is Brendan Fraser?

Brendan Fraser attends the premiere of “No Sudden Move” during the 2021 Tribeca Festival (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

The Canadian-American actor is most known for his role in The Mummy trilogy.

Fraser became an overnight heartthrob in the 2000s with the 53-year old playing the leading role in films including: Encino Man, Airheads, George of the Jungle, Dudley Do-Right, Monkeybone, Journey to the Center of the Earth, Inkheart and Furry Vengeance.

The actor withdrew from the limelight over the last decade and was rarely seen in Hollywood films.

This role in Whale will be his first time in a leading part since 2013.

What is the Whale movie about?

Whale is an adaptation of the play by Samuel D. Hunter.

It tells the story of a reclusive man named Charlie, played by Fraser.

Charlie is an English teacher who is battling compulsive eating disorder and is trying to reconnect with his estranged 17-year-old daughter, Ellie who is played by Sink.

The film’s synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

Who stars in the Whale?

The film will see Fraser return to the role of leading man, for the first time since the movie Breakout, which went straight to DVD release in 2013.

Sadie Sink attends as Netflix Hosts “Stranger Things” Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In Whale, he is joined by Stranger Things Sadie Sink who will play the role of his 17-year-old daughter and Samantha Morton who is known for her roles in The Minority Report and The Messenger.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Sink told Vanity Fair: “Darren Aronofsky is obviously brilliant, and working with him was a really formative experience, and Brendan is so incredible in it, and also just probably my favourite human on the planet.

“It was so amazing having that experience with him. I learned a lot about myself as an actress, and tapped into a side of things that I hadn’t really explored before.”

Here is the cast list for Whale:

Brendan Fraser: Charlie

Sadie Sink: Ellie

Samantha Morton: Mary

Ty Simpkins: Thomas

Hong Chau: Liz

Huck Milner: Ben

Ryan Heinke: Dave

When is the Whale movie coming out in the UK?

The film is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August alongside Pearl and The Eternal Daughter.

The release date is not confirmed, but it’s expected to be coming out in September 2022

What happened to Brendan Fraser?

Fraser rose to fame after his portrayal of Rick O’ Connell in the early 2000s The Mummy films, but has been relatively out of the Hollywood acting scene in the last decade.

Brendan Fraser in Los Angeles in November 2005 (Pic: Getty Images)

In an interview with GQ the actor shared he believed he was blacklisted after he was allegedly sexually assualted at a a 2003 luncheon thrown by Golden Globe organisers, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Fraser claimed that former HFPA president Phillip Berk groped him on the buttocks when he offered to shake hands.

The actor said: “I don’t know if this curried disfavour with the group, with the HFPA. But the silence was deafening.”