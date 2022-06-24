Director Baz Luhrmann’s latest film, a biopic about the King of Rock and Roll will hit UK cinemas this month

Elvis follows in the footsteps of recent successful music biopics such as Rocketman and Best Picture winning Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film follows Elvis from his early years growing up in Mississippi to his meteoric rise to stardom across Memphis and Tennessee and onto the stages of Las Vegas.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the mind behind the theatrical Red Curtain film trilogy - Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, and Moulin Rouge, Elvis is sure to leave audiences all shook up.

The film premiered at Cannes Film Festival, where it received a 12-minute standing ovation.

Austin Butler as Elvis Presley

What is Elvis about?

The film is epic in scope, taking in Elvis’ experience of gruelling childhood poverty in the deep south at the tail end of the Great Depression.

It explores the music from the black community that influenced Elvis growing up, and how he took on elements of the gospel and blues styles in his own career.

As Elvis comes up in the world of music, he is discovered by Colonel Tom Parker, who would become his manager.

Parker had a say in almost all aspects of Elvis’ life, encouraging him to undertake military service in the 1950s, and influencing who he would marry.

The film is as much about the changing face of America as it is about its central star, and social movements of the time are a major backdrop to the movie.

Who is in the Elvis cast?

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley, joining a long line of actors, including Michael Shannon and Val Kilmer. to have played the singer in the decades since his death.

Butler has starred in the sci-fi fantasy series The Shannara Chronicles, and horror comedy film The Dead Don’t Die, and the latest Tarantino film Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood.

Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker

Tom Hanks will play Elvis’ scheming manager Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks is one of the most prolific Hollywood actors around, and two-time Best Actor Oscar winner for his roles in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump.

An interesting connection between Hanks and Elvis is that an early scene in Forrest Gump features a younger version of Hanks’ character, played by Michael Humphreys, star opposite Peter Dobson, who plays Elvis.

Other members of the cast are:

Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla

Helen Thomson as Gladys

Richard Roxburgh as Vernon

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King

David Wenham as Hank Snow

Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow

Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling

Dacre Montgomery as Steve Binder

Leon Ford as Tom Diskin

Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur ‘Big Boy’ Crudup

Yola as Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke

Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore

Adam Dunn as Bill Black

Alton Mason as Little Richard

Shonka Dukureh as Big Mama Thornton

When is the Elvis release date?

Elvis will be released in UK cinemas on 24 June.

The film clocks in at over 2 hours 38 minutes long, so bring some snacks.

Can you watch Elvis online?

Not yet, and not in the UK. The movie will be available to watch on HBO Max in the US 45 days after its cinematic release - however HBO Max is not available in the UK.

It is possible that the film will be available on other platforms in the UK after it drops on HBO, so watch this space for further updates.

Is there a trailer?