The incident happened in New York City after a group of eager fans tried to take a selfie with the actor

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the Oscars in 2020 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

Actor Tom Hanks (Cast Away, Forrest Gump), has yelled at fans after his wife was tripped while the couple were out in New York City.

The 65-year-old actor, who is often described as “America’s Dad,” told the group of fans to “back the f**k off,” after they got too close.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The actor and his wife had been eating at a restaurant in Midtown when fans swarmed them as they walked to their car.

As a result of the encounter, Hank’s wife Rita Wilson tripped, which led to Hank’s fiery response.

Hanks, who stars in upcoming biopic Elvis is normally known for his composure,

Here’s everything you need to know about who Rita Wilson is and what exactly happened.

Who is Rita Wilson?

Wilson is a distinguished American actress, singer and producer.

Rita Wilson attends the Tom Ford Show in 2020 (Pic: Getty Images)

Her career began in the late 1980s, and her movie roles include Volunteers (1985), Sleepless in Seattle (1993) and Runaway Bride (1999).

She has appeared in the TV show Girls and The Good Life.

Wilson has produced many films, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding and has performed on Broadway.

In 2012, she released her first album and in 2019 she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her husband, Tom Hanks has described her as having “a highlight reel that any of us would envy."

Wilson is of Greek and Bulagrian descent and is a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.

How long have Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson been married?

The couple have been married for 34 years, making them one of Hollywood’s longest lasting celebrity couples.

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson arrive for the Oscars in 2020 (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

They first met on the set of ABC sitcom Bosom Buddies in 1981,before co-starring in a film called the Volunteers.

At the time, Hanks was still married to his first wife, Samantha Lewes, who was his college sweetheart, so the pair just remained friends.

Hanks has said that the pair had an instant spark.

He explained in an interview with GQ : “Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that. I asked Rita if it was the real thing for her, and it just couldn’t be denied.”

After the breakdown of Hank’s first marriage the pair started becoming involved, making it official in 1986.

The couple got married in 1988 and have since went on to star alongside one another in hits such as Sleepless in Seattle in 1993 and co-producing movies including My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The pair have two sons, Chet, 31, and Truman, 25.

Speaking to Piers Morgan tonight about their relationship in 2012 she said: "He looked at me and he said, ‘You know, I just want you to know that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me.’

“Literally, a wave of — if love is a feeling, or a cellular thing that happens to

What happened to Rita Wilson?

Hanks and Wilson had been enjoying dinner together at a restaurant in Midtown, Manhattan.

When they left the restaurant a crowd of fans gathered around to try and take selfies with the actor.

In the squirmish, Wilson was tripped by a fan and nearly fell.

Hanks, who is normally known for his cool demeanour yells at the fans to “back the f**k off.”

As an exasperated Hanks shouts at them for “knocking over my wife”.

Once the couple reach the car, fans can be heard calling after them: “sorry about that, Tom.”

When can I watch the Elvis movie?