The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent on the run who must confront his past to protect his future

The series is based on the stand-alone novel of the same name by thriller writer Thomas Perry.

The Old Man is an intense six-part series that follows a game of cat and mouse between Chase and the special operatives on his tail.

What is The Old Man about?

The Old Man follows Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who abandoned the organisation decades ago and has been living in hiding ever since.

In the years since absconding, Chase has built himself a quiet, isolated life with his two dogs and has done his best to put his time in the CIA behind him.

But when an assassin attempts to eliminate chase, it becomes clear that he can’t hide forever, and he must face down his enemies in order to protect those closest to him.

Chase teams up with the woman he rents a room from and the pair are pursued by a team of highly trained special agents.

Who is in the cast of The Old Man?

Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase

Dan Chase is the series protagonist, a man on the run from the organisation he was once a part of - the CIA.

Bridges is known for his roles in scores of Hollywood films - his most iconic roles were as The Dude in cult classic The Big Lebowski, and as Kevin Flynn in TRON and its sequel, TRON: Legacy.

He also starred as Rooster Cogburn in the western remake True Grit, played Marcus Hamilton in Hell or High Water, and Father Daniel Flynn in Bad Times at the El Royale.

John Lithgow as Harold Harper

Harper is a high-up at the FBI and the man responsible for tracking Chase down, even if secretly he may want his prey to avoid capture.

Lithgow is known for his comedy roles, having played Dr. Dick Solomon in sitcom 3rd Rock From the Sun, Jerry in How I Met Your Mother, and voicing Lord Farquad in Shrek.

However, he’s no stranger to serious roles either, and has appeared as Roger Ailes in Bombshell, Jud in Pet Semetary, and Winston Churchill in The Crown.

Amy Brenneman as Zoe McDonald

McDonald rents a room to Chase when he is on the run, not realising the kind of man she has for a tennant, and quickly becomes swept up in his mysterious life.

Brenneman is most recognisable for her role as Dr. Violet Turner in Grey’s Anatomy Private Practice.

Her other roles include playing Eady in cops and robbers action flick Heat, Faye Moskowitz in Frasier, and Rachel in crime drama series Shining Girls.

Alia Shawkat as Agent Angela Adams

Adams is Harper’s protege, an extremely capable agent who embarks on a deadly game of cat and mouse with Chase.

Shawkat is another actor mostly associated with comedic roles - she played Maeby Fünke in Arrested Development and Claire in City Girl.

She has also lent her voice to the role of Roland in Big Mouth, Little Grace in Ultra City Smiths, and Blanche in Summer Camp Island.

Gbenga Akinnagbe as Julian Carson

Carson is a highly trained special operative who shares many traits with the man he has been tasked with bringing down.

Akinnagbe’s previous credits include playing Pastor Isaiah Easton in The Good Wife and Jeremiah Bello in thriller series Graceland.

More recently, he has played Mook, the manager in the biopic series Wu-Tan: An American Saga, and Boukman Baptiste in the latest season of The Blacklist.

When is The Old Man release date?

The six-part series will be released on Disney Plus from 16 June, with the first two episodes landing on that date.

The remaining four episodes will be released weekly from 23 June.

Is there a trailer?