Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura star in Apple TV+’s new adaptation of Lauren Beukes’ book The Shining Girls

Shining Girls, a new Apple TV+ crime drama starring Elisabeth Moss, is set to begin on Friday 29 April.

The eight-episode series is an adaptation of Lauren Beukes novel The Shining Girls, which published in 2013 to critical acclaim.

Here’s everything you need to know about Shining Girls.

What is it about?

The official synopsis from Apple – which elides a key concept from the book, presumably to avoid spoilers; be careful if you’re looking it up, because it seems likely that’s going to be a big twist in the series proper – explains that the series follows “Kirby Mazrachi, a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold after enduring a traumatic assault.”

“When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own case, she partners with seasoned, yet troubled reporter Dan Velazquez, to uncover her attacker’s identity. As they realize these cold cases are inextricably linked, their own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality allow her assailant to remain one step ahead.”

Is it based on a book?

Yes, it is. The series is based on the similarly named book The Shining Girls, which was written by Lauren Beukes and published in 2013.

Beukes has also written the novels Zoo City, Moxyland, and Broken Monsters.

Who is in the cast?

Elisabeth Moss stars as Kirby Mazrachi, a newspaper archivist who begins investigating seemingly linked cold cases. Moss is probably best known for her lead role in The Handmaid’s Tale, but you might also know her as Peggy Olsen from Mad Men and Zoey Bartlet from The West Wing.

Wagner Moura plays troubled reporter Dan Velazquez. Moura is best known for the films Elite Squad and Elite Squad: The Enemy Within, as well as for playing Pablo Escobar in the television series Narcos.

Jamie Bell plays Harper Curtis, an important character from the book. Bell has appeared in Rocketman, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, and The Adventures of Tintin. On television, he’s previously appeared in Turn: Washginton’s Spies for forty episodes.

They’re joined by Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) as Jin-Sook, and Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) as Rachel.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Who writes and directs Shining Girls?

Writer Silka Luisa is the showrunner of Shining Girls. Luisa previously wrote the 2016 TV movie The Wilding, and has been a producer on Halo and Strange Angel.

The opening two episodes of Shining Girls are directed by Michelle McLaren, best known for her work on Breaking Bad, The Walking Dead, and Game of Thrones. A further two episodes are directed by Elisabeth Moss and Daina Reid, both of whom have directed episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale.

When and how can I watch it?

Shining Girls begins on Apple TV+ on Friday 29 April. The first three episodes will be available at once, and continue weekly thereafter.

How many episodes are there?

There’s a total of eight episodes to Shining Girls.

Why should I watch it?