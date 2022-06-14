Paapa Essiedu stars in a new time loop action thriller from screenwriter Joe Barton, the mind behind Giri/Haji

The Lazarus Project, a new time loop action thriller, is coming to Sky and NOW TV from Thursday 16 June.

The series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, and Tom Burke, and was written by Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about The Lazarus Project.

What is The Lazarus Project about?

The Lazarus Project is a time-loop action thriller about a shadowy cabal who turn back time to try and influence events.

George (Essiedu), their latest recruit, works with The Lazarus Project to try and save the world – but, when someone close to him is hurt and the Project refuses to let him turn back time to save them, he must decide if he wants to take charge of his own fate.

Who stars in The Lazarus Project?

Anjli Mohindra as Archie and Paapa Essiedu as George in The Lazarus Project (Credit: Simon Ridgway)

Paapa Essiedu stars as George, The Lazarus Project’s latest recruit. Essiedu is probably best known for appearing in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, but he also appeared in (and was the best part of) Mike Bartlett’s little-watched journalism drama Press.

Anjli Mohindra stars as Archie, the person who recruits George for The Lazarus Project. Mohindra has recently appeared in crime dramas Vigil and Bodyguard, and had a supporting role in Channel 4 series Cucumber some years ago, but she’s probably best-known as Rani from The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Tom Burke stars as Rebrov, the villain of the piece. Burke has appeared in television series like The Crown and films like The Souvenir, but he’s probably most recognisable for his role in the JK Rowling detective series Strike, in which he appears alongside Holliday Grainger.

They’re joined by Rhudy Dharmalingam (The Split), Caroline Quentin (Bridgerton), and Charly Clive (Pure).

Who writes and directs The Lazarus Project?

The series was written and created by Joe Barton, the writer/creator of the BBC series Giri/Haji. His next project is the Netflix series Half-Bad.

Marco Kreuzpaintner, Akaash Meeda, and Laura Scrivano have directed episodes of The Lazarus Project.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is, and you can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Lazarus Project?

The first episode of The Lazarus Project airs on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday 16 June.

All eight episodes of The Lazarus Project will be available to stream as a box set on Now TV from Thursday 16 June.

Where was The Lazarus Project filmed?

UK filming took place in Bristol in 2021, with further filming taking place across the Czech Republic in Prague and Postoloprty respectively.

How many episodes is The Lazarus Project?

The Lazarus Project is eight episodes in total, each around an hour long.

Why should I watch The Lazarus Project?