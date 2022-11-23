It’s unknown as to whether any of the cast from season 2 will reprise their roles

The White Lotus has officially been renewed for a third season by HBO. The dark comedy drama is currently halfway through season 2 which is set in Sicily.

The news was announced on Friday 18 November, with HBO telling fans on social media “I can’t wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.” There are no clues as to where the next location will be, however, show creator Mike White has hinted it could be “maybe Asia”.

Advertisement

Confirming the new season’s renewal White said: “ I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus”.

The current season stars recurring actress Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid, Theo James (Divergent) and Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation).

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about what to expect from The White Lotus season 3.

What is The White Lotus?

Advertisement

The White Lotus is a dark comedy drama that follows the guests and employees of the White Lotus resort. Created by Mike White for HBO, each season features a new location and new cast, but has the same common theme - a mysterious murder.

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid & Jon Gries as Greg in The White Lotus season 2 (Photo: Sky/HBO)

Will there be a season 3?

White Lotus has been renewed for a third season, with HBO sharing the news on social media on 18 November. In a post on Twitter they said: “I can’t wait to welcome you to the next White Lotus property.”

Advertisement

Confirming the news in a statement, White said: “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner, and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

Advertisement

When could it be released?

White Lotus season 3 is expected to be released sometime in either 2023 or 2024.

What could happen in The White Lotus season 3?

Advertisement

What we do know is that season 3 will be set in a different location with a brand new cast. Season 1 was set in Hawaii, with season 2 being set in Sicily. White has hinted that for the third instalment they may “go to a whole different continent”.

Speaking in an interview with Deadline he gave some insight about the next luxury location. White said: “We just turned in our last episode to the network yesterday, so it’s hard to think about the next race.

Advertisement

“But if we did, I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Whilst in another interview with Entertainment Weekly, he hinted at a possible plot with the dark comedy focussing on a political conference at the luxury hotel. White said: “Originally, it was more of like a Bilderberg conference, more about getting into some of the bigger power dynamics there, but Sicily was a totally different vibe than the idea I pitched. That didn’t seem right.”

Who could star in The White Lotus season 3?

The White Lotus has changed cast with each season, with Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid the only one to feature in both. White has hinted that she could also make an appearance in the third edition.

Advertisement