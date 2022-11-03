The HBO series is back with a star-studded cast including Jennifer Coolidge and Theo James

White Lotus is back on our screens with a brand new series. The critically acclaimed comedy drama is now set in the luxurious hotel of the same name in the Italian island of Sicily, with new characters and a few familiar faces.

Mike White’s mysterious series will feature the same satire and dark humour that made season 1 such a success. Jennifer Coolidge will once again be returning as the character Tanya, whilst new guests will be played by a star-studded cast including Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Theo James (Divergent), Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos), F. Murray Abraham (Homeland) and Meghann Fahy (The Bold Type).

With a plot featuring unhappy marriages, strained relationship, sexual tension and an unidentified body in the ocean, this season is sure to tick all the boxes.

So, how many episodes are in the Sky series and will it be returning for season 3, here’s everything you need to know.

When is the release date for The White Lotus Season 2?

The White Lotus returned to our screens with the first episode of season 2 on Sunday 30 October.

The White Lotus season 2 will be set at in exclusive Sicilian resort (Pic: HBO)

Who stars in The White Lotus season 2?

Season two will feature some familiar faces set alongside a star studded cast. Jennifer Coolidge returns to reprise her role of Tanya McQuoid, whilst Jon Gries will be back as her love interest Gregg Hunt.

New characters will include wealthy businessman Cameroon played by Theo James and Aubrey Plaza who will play the role of Harper Spiller, wife to newly wealthy husband Ethan played by Will Sharpe.

Here is the cast of The White Lotus season 2:

Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid

Theo James as Cameron Babcock

Aubrey Plaza as Harper Spiller

Michael Imperioli as Dominic Di Grasso

F Murray Abraham as Bert Di Grasso

Sabrina Impacciatore as Valentina

Will Sharpe as Ethan Spiller

Haley Lu Richardson as Portia

Simona Tabasco as Lucia

Jon Gries as Greg

Leo Woodall as Jack

Adam DiMarco as Albie Di Grasso

Beatrice Grannò as Mia

Meghann Fahy as Daphne Babcock

Tom Hollander as Quentin

Is there a trailer?

HBO released the trailer via social media on 6 October, you can watch it below here.

How many episodes are in The White Lotus season 2?

White Lotus season 2 will be made up of seven episodes, one more than the first season which only had six. The series will be following the same format of HBO’s other dramas including House of the Dragon and will be released at the same time around the world.

This means that episodes will air in the UK at 3 am and then again at 9 pm on the same day. The series won’t be available as a box set or to binge as episodes will be released on a weekly basis.

What is the episode schedule?

Here is the full epsiode schedule for The White Lotus season 2:

Episode 1: Ciao - 30 October

Episode 2: Italian Dream - 6 November

Episode 3: Bull Elephants - 13 November

Episode 4: In the Sandbox - 20 November

Episode 5: That’s Amore - 27 November

Episode 6: Abductions - 4 December

Episode 7: Byg - 11 December

How can I watch season 2

Season 2 of The White Lotus will be dropping in the UK on Sky Atlantic and streaming platform Now TV.

Will there be a White Lotus season 3?

White Lotus has yet to be renewed for season 3 and HBO has not confirmed if the series will return, however in an interview with Deadline, White gave fans an insight about what come next.