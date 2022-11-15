The Dead to Me actress accepted her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after revealing her MS diagnosis last year

Christina Applegate said that her daughter is “my everything” after making her first public appearance since revealing she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). The actress, known for her roles in Netflix comedy Dead To Me and the Anchorman films, was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, on Monday.

The star became visibly emotional during a short acceptance speech in which she acknowledged the support she had received from friends and family while battling the disease.

When was Christina Applegate diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis?

Applegate announced her MS diagnosis on Twitter in August 2021, while filming the third and final series of Dead To Me. In her statement, she revealed that she had been diagnosed “a few months ago”.

The actress wrote at the time: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the roads keep going Unless some a**hole blocks it.”

She added: “As one of my friends that has MS said, “we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo.”

Her MS diagnosis came a few years after she had announced that she had breast cancer. She made a full recovery and was declared cancer-free in 2008 following a double mastectomy.

Christina Applegate attends a ceremony honouring her with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

At the ceremony for her Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Applegate said: “I’ve had a really interesting life… this day means more to me than you could possibly imagine.”

She added that she couldn’t “stand for long”, but continued: “The most important person in this world is my daughter. You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting.

“I’m blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school. You are my everything… thank you for standing by me through all of this.”

Applegate told her fans gathered on the famous Hollywood street they were “gorgeous”, telling them: “I love you so much.”

What is MS?

MS is a lifelong autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, causing a range of potential symptoms which can include problems with vision, arm and leg movement, sensation, balance and coordination.

It occurs when something goes wrong with the immune system causing it to attack the myelin sheath, the layer which surrounds and protects the nerves. This attack results in damage to the sheath and potentially the underlying nerves, meaning messages travelling along the nerves can become slowed or disrupted.

Most people diagnosed with the condition have relapsing remitting MS, meaning they will experience episodes of new or worsening symptoms. Symptoms can last from days to months, and will then slowly improve over a similar period of time.

(L-R) Christina Applegate and Katey Sagal speak onstage during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony honouring Christina Applegate at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Around half of people with this type of MS go on to develop secondary progressive MS after many years, which sees symptoms gradually worsen without obvious attacks. Just over one in 10 people with MS initially have gradual worsening of symptoms.

These people with primary progressive MS see symptoms accumulate and get worse over several years with no periods of remission. The condition is not fatal, but it does reduce average life expectancy by up to 10 years.

MS is most commonly diagnosed in people in their 20s and 30s, according to the NHS, although it can develop at any age and is around two to three times more common in women than men.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms of MS can vary from person to person, and can affect any part of the body.

The main symptoms of the condition include:

fatigue

difficulty walking

vision problems, such as blurred vision

problems controlling the bladder

numbness or tingling in different parts of the body

muscle stiffness and spasms

problems with balance and coordination

problems with thinking, learning and planning

Symptoms may come and go in phases depending on the type of MS you have, while some will get steadily worse over time.

While there is currently no known cure for MS, it is possible to treat the symptoms in many cases.

Types of treatment will depend on the specific symptoms that a person is suffering and can include use of steroids to reduce the number of relapses, amantadine for fatigue, physiotherapy to help improve muscle spasms and stiffness, and medicines to treat neuropathic pain.