The comedian called out David Beckham directly for his relationship with Qatar ahead of the World Cup 2022

Beckham has been criticised for agreeing to be an ambassador for Qatar due to its ban on same-sex relationships and poor human rights record. Under the Penal Code 2004, same-sex sexual activity is prohibited, with a maximum penalty of seven years in prison - and even the death penalty for Muslims under sharia law .

This is everything you need to know.

What has David Beckham said about Qatar?

Beckham, historically, has supported LGBTQ+ fans and football players, something which has further fuelled the criticism that has risen in response to his multi million pound deal with Qatar to promote the 2022 World Cup, which is set to kick off on Sunday 20 November.

The former footballer is set to reportedly earn as much as £150 million as the Qatar World Cup ambassador. In September, Beckham appeared in a video to promote tourism in Qatar, in which he can be seen exploring the country.

In the clip, Beckham says: “Qatar really is an incredible place to spend a few days on a stopover. The modern and traditional fuse to create something really special. It’s one of the best spice markets that I have ever been to. This will go down as one of my favourite mornings. This is perfection. I cannot wait to bring my children back here.”

David Beckham walks on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit on November 21, 2021 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Of Beckham’s ambassadorship with Qatar, Three Lions Pride co-founder, Di Cunningham, said: “I’m just so disappointed because we - the LGBTQ+ football family - have put David Beckham on a pedestal, as a great ally. And then it turns out he’s taking a lot of money to be an ambassador for this World Cup, and that’s really disappointing.”

Dr Nas Mohamed, who became the first Qatari to publicly come out as gay earlier this year, wrote an open letter to Beckham, claiming that he was guilty of “taking money and looking the other way”. He added that Beckham should use his voice and “not be silent towards injustice”.

What did Joe Lycett say?

In a statement that was shared online, Lycett addressed Beckham directly, stating that the footballer has a choice - either end his relationship with Qatar, in which case Lycett will donate £10,000 to charities that support LGBTQ+ people in football, or else the money will be shredded.

Lycett said: “This is a message to David Beckham. I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon. You were the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

“But now it’s 2022 and you’ve signed a reported £10 million deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup. Qatar was voted as the one of the worst places in the world to be gay - homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment, and if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.

Joe Lycett attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 dinner at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

“You have always talked about the power of football as a force for good. Which suggests to me you have never seen West Brom. But generally I agree - so with that in mind I’m giving you a choice. If you end your relationship with Qatar I will donate ten grand of my own money (that’s a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting) to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not I will throw the money into a shredder at midday next Sunday [20 November], just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called BendersLikeBeckham.com . Not just the money, but also your status as gay icon will be shredded.

“Also you’ll be forcing me to commit what might be a crime. Although even then, I reckon I’ll get off more lightly than I would if I got caught whacking off a lad in Doha.

“The choice is yours. I look forward to hearing from you.”

On the Benders Like Beckham website there is a countdown banner at the top of the page, ticking down the days, hours, minutes and seconds until Lycett could potentially be shredding the money.

Has David Beckham responded?