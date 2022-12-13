The Witcher: Blood Origin: Netflix release date, trailer, and cast with Michelle Yeoh

Sophia Brown, Michelle Yeoh, and Laurence O’Fuarain star in Netflix’s new prequel miniseries to The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel miniseries to The Witcher, is coming to Netflix on Christmas Day.

The series, which stars Michelle Yeoh and Sophia Brown, takes place over a thousand years before the events of The Witcher, charting the journey of the first Witcher.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Witcher: Blood Origin.

What is it about?

The official Netflix synopsis for Blood Origin explains that “set in an elven world 1200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin tells a story lost to time - one of seven outcasts who unite against an unstoppable power that took everything from them.”

“Their blood quest giving rise to a prototype Witcher in a conflict that brings about the “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.”

Is it based on a book?

The Witcher itself is based on a series of books by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski (which were then adapted into video games). Blood Origin itself isn’t a direct adaptation of anything by Sapkowski, but it is inspired by the lore he set out in his Witcher novels.

Who stars in The Witcher: Blood Origin?

Michelle Yeoh as Scian in The Witcher: Blood Origin (Credit: Susie Allnutt)

Sophia Brown stars as Éile, a member of the Queen’s guard who leaves to become a travelling musician. Brown was one of the leads of the BBC Three series Clique, and has since appeared in The Capture, Guerilla, and Giri/Haji.

Michelle Yeoh stars as Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves, determined to retrieve a sword stolen from her people. Yeoh is best known for roles in films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, and in recent years has received acclaim for appearances in things like Star Trek: Discovery, Shiang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Last Christmas.

Laurence O’Fuarain stars as Fjall, a former warrior on a quest for revenge. O’Fuarain has some experience with sword and sorcery type programs, having made appearances in Game of Thrones, Vikings, and Into the Badlands.

They’re joined by Lenny Henry (The Rings of Power) as Chief Druid Balor, Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) as Brían, Dylan Moran (Stuck) as Uthrok One-Nut, Minnie Driver (Speechless) as Seanchai, and Mirren Mack (Sex Education) as Merwyn. Hiftu Quasem (Ten Percent, Granite Harbour) will also appear in an undisclosed role.

Joey Batey (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool) appears Jaskier, as his character from The Witcher, framing Blood Origin as a narrator.

Who writes and directs Blood Origin?

Blood Origin is from the same team behind The Witcher. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (The West Wing, The Umbrella Academy) is acting as an executive producer, with The Witcher writer Declan Bara acting as lead writer/showrunner on Blood Origin.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch it?

All four episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin will arrive on Netflix on Sunday 25 December. They’ll be available in the UK from 8am.

How many episodes are there?

When Blood Origin was first commissioned, Netflix announced it’d be six episodes. However, as the production developed, this was pared back to just four episodes – each of which are around an hour long.

Will there be another series? When is The Witcher Series 3 out?

At the moment, there’s no word either way as to whether Blood Origin will receive a follow up – should there be any news, we’ll update this piece with the relevant information.

In terms of more of The Witcher, there’s two more spinoffs planned – an untitled animated film, and a family-friendly animated series – and a two further series of the main show in development. Henry Cavill will be returning for The Witcher Series 3, but it’s been announced that Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games) will take over the role of Geralt from Series 4.

Why should I watch it?

