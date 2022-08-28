The newest season of the BBC thriller features a whole host of new faces - as well as some familiar ones

After becoming the biggest new title on the BBC iPlayer back in 2019, The Capture is returning to TV screens once again with another story of “fakery and disinformation”, according to series creator and writer Ben Chanan.

This is everything you need to know about the new season - including who is in the cast and how to catch up on season one.

What is The Capture about?

The Capture is a BBC mystery thriller series, with season one following former UK Special Force Lance Corporal Shaun Emery who, after being acquitted of a war crime in Afghanistan, finds himself accused of kidnapping and murdering his barrister - a crime seemingly backed up by CCTV evidence.

As Emery fights to clear his name, Detective Inspector Rachel Carey, of the Homicide and Serious Crime Command, begins to uncover a conspiracy surrounding Emery that calls into question the credibility of the footage.

Season two finds Isaac Turner, a rising politician, involved in a similar scenario after a deepfake of him causes chaos.

The official synopsis for the new season reads: “The next instalment of The Capture will again question if we can really believe what we see. Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics.

“Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy – with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?

“Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one, the six-part run features ‘invisible’ assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media.”

Who is in the cast?

The newest season of The Capture will feature a range of returning stars from the first season, as well as some new faces joining the lineup.

Holliday Grainger (Strike, Patrick Melrose) is reprising her role as DCI Rachel Carey, the young and ambitious detective who was offered a spot on the Correction team at the end of season one.

Holliday Grainger is returning once again as Rachel Carey (Photo: BBC)

CIA Chief Frank Napier is also back again for season two, played by Ron Perlman (Reprisal, Final Space).

Other returning cast members include:

Ben Miles (Devils, The Trial of Christine Keeler) as Commander Danny Hart

Lia Williams ( The Lazarus Project , His Dark Materials) as DSU Gemma Garland

, His Dark Materials) as DSU Gemma Garland Cavan Clerkin ( The Last Kingdom , The Agency) as DS Patrick Flynn

, The Agency) as DS Patrick Flynn Ginny Holder (Death in Paradise, MotherFatherSon) as DS Nadia Latif

Nigel Lindsay (The Salisbury Poisonings, White Gold) as DSI Tom Kendricks

One of the biggest new additions to season two is that of Paapa Essiedu ( The Lazarus Project , Gangs of London), who will play Isaac Turner, a young rising star politician.

Paapa Essiedu as Isaac Turner (Photo: BBC)

Joining Essiedu as Turner’s special advisers are Harry Michell (Devils, Life After Life) as Rhys Edwards and Natalie Dew ( Sandylands , Roadkill) as Aliza Clarke.

Will Callum Turner be in season 2?

Callum Turner ( Fantastic Beasts , Green Room) played soldier Shaun Emery in season one, and you may be wondering if he’ll also be returning to the cast for the new season.

Beware: spoilers for season one of The Capture ahead.

Talking to Metro , The Capture creator and writer Ben Chanan said that, unfortunately for fans of Turner, the actor won’t be reprising the role of Emery.

Chanan said: “He was framed for a crime he didn’t commit but had a nagging feeling about a crime he did - and deep down he felt he needed to face justice for and that story is pretty complete. I always intended that.”

Callum Turner as Shaun Emery and Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey in season one of The Capture (Photo: BBC)

He added, however, that Turner’s character “still has a presence in season two and is mentioned a few times”.

“He’s certainly still part of the world of The Capture,” Chanan said.

The creator and writer also teased that just because Turner isn’t in season two, that doesn’t mean a return is off the cards entirely.

He said: “If the series continues, who knows? Maybe he’ll come back.”

When is season 2 out?

Season two of The Capture will premiere on Sunday 28 August.

You can watch the first episode on BBC One at 9pm. Alternatively, you can also watch The Capture on the BBC iPlayer instead.

Where can I watch season 1?

If you’re keen to catch up on season one of The Capture before getting stuck into the second season, or if you haven’t even seen the first one yet, you can catch up on the BBC iPlayer .

All six episodes of season one are available to watch, with each episode clocking in at around an hour.

All episodes of season one are available to watch on the BBC iPlayer (Photo: BBC)

The iPlayer website states that the first season will be available to watch for three months online.