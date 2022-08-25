Paapa Essiedu and Indira Varma join Holliday Grainger for the upcoming second series of BBC One’s surveillance thriller The Capture

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Capture, the popular surveillance thriller, is returning to BBC One for a second series on Sunday 28 August.

Holliday Grainger returns as lead detective DCI Rachel Clarey, while Paapa Essiedu and Indira Varma join the cast as a political rising star and a high-profile journalist respectively.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about The Capture series 2.

What is The Capture series 2 about?

The official BBC synopsis explains that “Britain is under siege: hacked news feeds, manipulated media, and interference in politics. Entrenched in the UK’s own ‘Correction’ unit, DCI Rachel Carey (Grainger) finds herself in the middle of a new conspiracy - with a new target. But how can she solve this case when she can’t even trust her closest colleagues?”

Who stars in The Capture series 2?

Holliday Grainger as DCI Rachel Carey in The Capture (Credit: BBC/Heyday Films)

Holliday Grainger stars as DCI Rachel Clarey, the lead detective working on surveillance cases. Grainger is probably best known for playing Robin Ellacott in the BBC adaptations of JK Rowling’s Strike novels, but you might also recognise her from a brief-but-star supporting turn in Patrick Melrose, or from appearing alongside Alia Shawkat in Animals.

Paapa Essiedu plays Isaac Turner MP, a young politician with grand ambitions. Essiedu is probably best known for appearing in Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, but he also appeared in (and was the best part of) Mike Bartlett’s little-watched journalism drama Press. More recently, he was excellent in the sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project.

Indira Varma plays Khadija Khan, a Newsnight presenter. Varma is a prolific actor, who you might recognise from any number of programmes: she’s recently appeared in Aisling Bea’s sitcom This Way Up and the Star Wars spinoff Obi-Wan Kenobi, and previously appeared in both Game of Thrones and Torchwood.

They’re joined by Ron Perlman (Hand of God, Sons Of Anarchy), Ben Miles (Devils, V For Vendetta), Lia Williams (The Crown) and Nigel Lindsay (The Salisbury Poisonings, The Last Kingdom) amongst others, each of whom reprise their roles from series one.

Andy Nyman (Hanna, Unforgettable), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders, Happy Valley) and Rob Yang (American Rust, Succession) all join the cast in new roles.

Who writes and directs The Capture series 2?

All six episodes were written by series creator Ben Chanan. Chanan is primarily a director, having helmed episodes of The Missing and The Last Kingdom, but he also wrote the Maisie Williams film Cyberbully.

Directing duties are split between James Kent (MotherFatherSon) and Philippa Langdale (A Discovery of Witches).

Is there a trailer for The Capture series 2?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch The Capture series 2?

The first episode of The Capture series 2 will air on Sunday 28 August on BBC One at 9pm. The second episode will follow at the same time on Monday, with subsequent episodes continuing to air on Sundays from then on.

The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer as a boxset from Sunday 28 August.

The Capture will be available to watch in the US on Peacock at a later date.

How many episodes is The Capture series 2?

There are six episodes in The Capture series 2, each around an hour long.

Where can I watch The Capture series 1?

Every episode of The Capture series 1 will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer as a boxset alongside series 2.

Why should I watch The Capture?