The annual scarecrow festival takes a turn for the worse when dead bodies start turning up - but who could be behind the bizarre crime?

There’s nothing quite like a good whodunnit - and murder mystery fans are in luck, as ITV gears up to air a brand new special of Midsomer Murders, ominously titled The Scarecrow Murders.

This is everything you need to know about the one off special, including what it’s about, who is in it and where and when you can watch it - plus details of the retrospective documentary Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem .

What is the special episode about?

The Scarecrow Murders will see the annual Midsomer Scarecrow Festival take a sinster turn after bodies begin appearing on poles alongside their hay recreations.

Can DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter figure out who is behind the murders? (Photo: ITV)

After the investigation uncovers rivalries that run deep, it soon becomes apparent that some people will do just about anything to get what they want.

DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter find themselves against the clock as they try to get to the bottom of the bizarre crimes.

Is there a trailer?

An official trailer for the episode has not been released by ITV - but an exclusive first look has been shared by Radio Times .

The clip shows Barnaby and Winter turning up at the village’s annual scarecrow festival, and scene of the crime, as they look into the death of the festival’s organiser.

Forensics expert Fleur Perkins finds herself a bit freaked out by the body, saying: “Scarecrows. The deceased I can cope with - they’re endlessly fascinating. But I don’t do straw.”

Who is in the cast?

Returning as DCI John Barnaby is Neil Dudgeon, who you’ll likely recognise from his roles in things like Life of Riley, The Nativity, Roman’s Empire and Sorted. Right there alongside him reprising his role as DS Jamie Winter is Nick Hendrix ( The Crown , Marcella).

Fiona Dolman ( The Bill , The Royal Today) also returns as John’s wife Sarah Barnaby, as well as Annette Badland ( Ted Lasso , Big Boys ) who joined the gang in season 20 as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins.

Speaking about Badland’s character, Dudgeon said: “The team thought it would be interesting to introduce a character who would test Barnaby, somebody with whom he would have a more provocative relationship, and Fleur does just that.”

Neil Dudgeon will return once again as DCI John Barnaby (Photo: ITV)

Rounding out the rest of the cast for The Scarecrow Murders is:

Billy Hinchliff (Meet the Richardsons) as Jack Baldwin

Jacqueline Boatswain ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , Doctors) as Rachel Taylor

, Doctors) as Rachel Taylor Simon Shepherd ( Alex Rider , Casualty ) as Oscar Hayden

, ) as Oscar Hayden Amara Karan (Hope Street, Lucky Man) as Adele Paige

Goldy Notay (Ackley Bridge, Beecham House) as Samira Mallick

Raj Bajaj ( Killing Eve , Casualty) as Lukesh Mallick

, Casualty) as Lukesh Mallick Jason Wong ( Silent Witness , Strangers) as Stephan Ashworth

, Strangers) as Stephan Ashworth Holly Freeman (4 O’Clock Club, Better Things) as Thea Stannard

Emily Bevan (Temple, Grantchester ) as Bryony Hayden/Naomi Ashworth

) as Bryony Hayden/Naomi Ashworth David Yip (Fortitude, Lucky Man) as Fergus Rooney

Jessica Ellerby (Pennyworth, Lovesick) as Caitlin Dawson

Where and when can I watch it?

The Scarecrow Murders will air at 8pm on Sunday 29 May 2022.

You can catch the episode on ITV - and if you’re looking to catch up on previous seasons of Midsomer Murders, then you’re in luck. Seasons one to 22 are available to watch on the ITV Hub.

ITV also recently announced that it would be releasing a documentary relfecting on 25 years of Midsomer Murders, aptly named Midsomer Murders - 25 Years of Mayhem .

Seasons one to 22 are available to watch on the ITV Hub (Photo: ITV)

The behind the scenes documentary will air on Sunday 29 May at 7pm, prior to The Scarecrow Murders.

Viewers will be taken behind the scenes of the filming of season 23, as well as taking a trip down memory lane with a Midsome coach tour, looking back at some of the show’s iconic locations, paying homage to the beautiful (but equally deadly) English countryside which has played such an integral role in the series.