Challenge Anneka originally aired on BBC One from 1989 to 1995

Anneka Rice attends Chess The Musical press night at London Coliseum on May 1, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

After 30 years, Challenge Anneka is set to return to TV screens as Anneka Rice gears up to take on a new four-part series for Channel 5.

The TV presenter and broadcaster, now 63, will once again don her iconic lycra jumpsuit in a bid to complete charitable projects on a tight budget and even tighter timeline.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is everything you need to know.

Who is Anneka Rice?

Anneka Rice is a TV presenter and journalist who was born in Wales and who grew up in Surrey.

She began her career in broadcasting as a trainee with the BBC World Service, working on shows like The World Today and Twenty-Four Hours.

In a profile for the Independent , Rice said that, “for some reason”, she always wanted to work at the BBC.

Anneka Rice arrives for Terry Wogan’s Gala Lunch for Children In Need at the Landmark Hotel on November 01, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J. Sims/Getty Images)

She said: “I thought that even if I got a menial job there in a typing suite or making tea, the environment would be stimulating.

“I started my career in the media at an early age. I was a trainee at the BBC working for the World Service on a two-year training scheme which was spent in offices and studio. When I was 19, I bought a one way ticket to Hong Kong, where I had the most amazing experiences.

“I worked for a PR agency and also as a presenter and in the evenings I dubbed kung-fu movies!”

Rice returned to the UK in 1982 where she went on to work as a reporter on CBTV for Thames Television, as the skyrunner on Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt and hosted the 1987 BBC Children in Need appeal.

She launched Challenge Anneka in 1989 on BBC1, and it ran for six seasons. Challenge Anneka returned to ITV in 2006 for two specials.

Her other on screen credits include presenting the ITV show Wish You Were Here…?, appearing as a regular on The Wright Stuff, co-hosting Sunday-morning cookery show Sunday Feast, starring on Hell’s Kitchen and taking part in Celebrity Mastermind, with the life and career of novelist Jean Rhys as her specialist subject.

She has also appeared as a contestant on Richard Osman’s House of Games, Celebrity Hunted, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip and Strictly Come Dancing.

Kevin Clifton and Anneka Rice during a rehearsal for the BBC1 dance contest Strictly Come Dancing (Photo: PA/BBC)

In 1995, Rice took a break in order to raise her young family, and enrolled at the Chelsea College of Art for two years - she has painted ever since and regularly exhibits her work.

When asked by the Independent what she would do if she didn’t work in the media, Rice said: “I would love to paint or teach. I studied art during my time off from TV.

“I enjoy painting nudes. If I never worked again I would love to just sit by the sea and paint. I would love the opportunity to be able to pass on passion for a subject and to inspire children to achieve.”

Rice was married to Nick Allott from 1988 to 1992, with whom she had two sons - Thomas, born in 1989, and Joshua, born in 1990. Rice went on to have another son with Tom Gutteridge in 1997, Sam.

What is Challenge Anneka?

Challenge Anneka was a reality TV show that aired on BBC1 from September 1989 to October 1995, hosted by Rice.

The show was devised by Rice and saw the presenter tasked with the challenge of accomplishing something within a certain time period, usually a few days, with the challenge itself generally always a charitable project of some kind.

Rice would have no prior knowledge of whatever task she was meant to complete, and would have to complete the challenge by persuading people, businesses and companies to donate their time and contributions for free.

In the new series viewers will see Rice visiting secret locations to meet the individuals at the heart of each challenge and be briefed on the task ahead of them.

Anneka Rice arrives at the Pioneer British Academy Television Awards 2006 at the Grosvenor House Hotel on May 7, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Armed with her trusty mobile phone, buggy, lorry and Dave “the Soundman” Chapman – who also featured in the original series – Rice will be calling in big favours from well-known brands, big names and groups of volunteers all keen to lend a hand and tackle the challenges.

Speaking about the new series, Rice said: “I can’t believe this is actually happening.

“The last few years have shown us all the power of community and how it’s good to be part of something bigger than ourselves.

“Dave the Soundman and I may have 130 years between us but the whole team is as motivated as ever to make a difference and shine a spotlight on people and organisations who need help.

“Three decades on, the issues may look different but at their core they are the same, they’re about people and communities.

“And we may look a bit different too but our hearts and willingness to get stuck in are the same.”

When will the new series come out?

The new four part series will air on Channel 5 later this year, with filming due to start later on in 2022.