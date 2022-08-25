Netflix comedy series Sex Education returns for season four with a host of new faces joining the cast

Sex Education is a Netflix coming-of-age comedy drama about a group of schoolkids winding their way through puberty who learn about the birds and the bees from a fellow student, Otis, who is the son of a sex therapist.

The show is set in a British high school at an unspecified time period - the show’s setting is inspired by John Hughes’ coming-of-age films of the ‘80s - The Breakfast Club, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Pretty in Pink etc. but some of the technology is more recent.

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education

This is everything we know about season four of Sex Education including the cast, plot, and likely release date:

What is season 4 of Sex Education about?

Season three saw Otis’ mum Jean have a baby, and Otis and Maeve rekindled their relationship, shortly before Maeve moved to America.

In season four, the action will move from Moordale to a new sixth form, and the students will have to find their feet all over again.

The official season four synopsis reads: "Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again.

"But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?!

"Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him.

"Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…"

Jean gave birth in season 3

Who is in the cast?

Season four will see the returning of several remaining cast members including:

Asa Butterfield as Otis

Gillian Anderson as Jean

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee

Emma Mackey as Maeve

Connor Swindells as Adam

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson

Mimi Keene as Ruby

George Robinson as Isaac

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

Dua Saleh as Cal

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

There will also be several new members joining the cast. There are:

Dan Levy

Thaddea Graham

Marie Reuther

Felix Mufti

Anthony Lexa

Alexandra James

Reda Elazouar

Bella Maclean

Imani Yahshua

When is the release date?

An official release date for the new season has not yet been confirmed, and filming for the show is still underway in Wales.

It is likely that season four will be released on Netflix in early 2023, this will follow the same pattern as season 1-3, each of which was released in the month of January.

There are expected to be eight episodes in season four of the show, the same number as in previous seasons.