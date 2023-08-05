Sex Education season 4: first look images tease what to expect in final series of Netflix comedy drama

Sex Education is returning for its fourth and final season this year, with fans eager to see how Otis and Mae’s will-they won’t-they relationship lands.

The series has launched many careers, with three of the show’s stars (Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, and Connor Swindells) having starred in the box-office smash Barbie movie. Gatwa is also set to take up the mantle and The Doctor in the next series of Doctor Who.

With the decision to end the show after the fourth season now confirmed, updates on what to expect from the final instalment are bittersweet for fans. The latest teaser for season four is a series of new first look images, which gives us plenty of hints of what to expect.

The series of photos from the upcoming season confirm the return of popular cast members, and suggest some key plot points, including one big reunion.

The teaser images show Asa Butterfield’s return as series star Otis Milburn, along with Gillian Anderson as his mum, Jean, Ncuti Gatwa as best friend Eric Effiong, and Emma Mackey as long distance love interest Maeve Wiley.

Aimee Lou Wood also returns as Aimee, George Robinson is back as Isaac, and Mimi Keene will reprise her role as Otis’s ex-girlfriend Ruby. Kedar Williams-Stirling will again star as Jackosn Marchetti, Chinenye Ezeudu returns as Vivian Odusanya, and Dua Saleh is once again Cal Bowman.

But the biggest reveal of the new photos is one that promises a reunion between two estranged characters. Adam Groff, played by Connor Swindells, and his dad, Mr. Grodd, played by Alistair Petrie, are shown sharing a picnic on the bonnet of a car.

The pair’s relationship, always strained, had been severed entirely in the third season following Adam’s mother’s divorce from his father. Adam came out to his mother in one of season three’s more emotional scenes, and the teaser suggests that he may also open up to his disciplinarian father in the final season.

Season four of Sex Education will land on Netflix on 21 September, two years since the third season was released.

The series has proved to be one of Netflix’s most popular shows - 40 million people tuned in to the first season after its release, and this figure grew to 55 million for the third season within a month of its release.

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

The first trailer was released last month, and a new, longer trailer is likely to come out before the season lands on Netflix.

1 . Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield Ncuti Gatwa and Asa Butterfield

2 . Sex Education Season 4. Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix Â© 2023 - SexEd4_Day22_Ep401_ST-139.arw Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

3 . Sex Education Season 4 (L to R) Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Conor Swindells as Adam Groff in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix Â© 2023 - SexEd4_Day47_Ep3_ST-3.arw Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff and Conor Swindells as Adam Groff

4 . Sex Education Season 4. Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman in Sex Education Season 4. Cr. Samuel Taylor/Netflix Â© 2023 - SexEd4_Day39_Ep2_ST-53.arw Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman