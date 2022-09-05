Dylan Moran writes and stars in Stuck, a new BBC Two comedy about a married couple who find themselves in a rut

Stuck, a new sitcom written by and starring Dylan Moran, is coming to BBC Two on Thursday 8 September.

The five episode series follows a married couple stuck in a rut, with Morgana Robinson playing Moran’s characters wife.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stuck.

What is Stuck about?

The official BBC Two synopsis explains that “Dan and Carla are at a crossroads. Dan has been recently made redundant, while Carla is wondering whether this is all she can expect from life.”

“Add their age gap to the mix, and the re-emergence onto the scene of Carla’s ex-girlfriend Maya, and it’s no wonder that they’re feeling stuck.”

Who stars in Stuck?

Dylan Moran as Dan and Morgana Robinson as Carla in Stuck. They’re leaning towards each other, and Carla is holding a glass of wine (Credit: BBC/Chris Barr)

Dylan Moran plays Dan, one half of the central couple, feeling listless after recently losing his job. Moran is best known for appearing in (and writing) the sitcom Black Books, as well as for appearing alongside Simon Pegg in Shaun of the Dead and Run Fatboy Run. He can next be seen in Netflix fantasy prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin as Uthrok One-Nut.

Morgana Robinson plays Carla, who works in a wellness centre. Robinson is best known as an impressionist and writer, having produced several iterations of her own sketch show, and recently competed as a Taskmaster contestant. More recently, you might have seen her in the Gold sitcom Newark Newark alongside Nathan Foad and Matthew Horne.

Eleanor Fanyinka plays Maya, Carla’s ex-girlfriend. You might recognise her from Holby City or Shakespeare and Hathaway, though more recently Fanyinka appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman alongside Jenna Coleman.

They’re joined by Juliet Cowan (Back to Life) as Joy, Neil Maskell (Peaky Blinders) as Dr Pete Cosmos, San Shella (Sherlock) as Mickey, and Clemens Schick (Kidnapping Stella) as Kurt amongst others.

Who writes and directs Stuck?

Dylan Moran has written all five episodes of Stuck, noting that the series initially started life as a series of sketches. As a writer, Moran is probably best known for Black Books and Little Crackers.

The series was directed by Ian FitzGibbon. Fitzgibbon is a prolific comedy director, and has previously worked on the Caitlin Moran comedy Raised by Wolves (not the Ridley Scott sci-fi drama) and Chris O’Dowd’s Moone Boy. More recently, FitzGibbon directed episodes of the Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers earlier this year.

Is there a trailer for Stuck?

Not quite yet! Should a trailer be released by either BBC Two or Hat Trick Productions, though, we’ll edit it right in.

When and how can I watch it?

Stuck starts on BBC Two on Thursday 8 September, with a double bill of episodes starting at 10pm. New episodes will air weekly thereafter, and you’ll also be able to watch the series on BBC iPlayer as a boxset.

How many episodes is it?

There are five episodes to Stuck’s first series, each around 15 minutes long.

Is there going to be a second series?

As of yet, there’s been no official news about a potential second series of Stuck. If and when an announcement is made, however, we’ll update this article with the relevant information.

Why should I watch Stuck?