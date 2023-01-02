Australian actress Cate Blanchett is returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villain Hela - but what else has she been in?

Cate Blanchett is to reprise her role as the Goddess of Death Hela in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, it has been confirmed. Director Bryan Andrews revealed at the Lightbox Expo that the actress had recorded dialogue for an episode featuring her character for the animated series What If…?, though he gave little detail other than that.

Andrews did mention that the second season will pick up immediately after the finale of the first, without revealing any further information.

The character, inspired by the Norse goddess Hel, first appeared in the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, and was mentioned in the subsequent sequels Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

As narrated and monitored by Uatu the Watcher voiced by actor Jeffrey Wright, each episode of the series involves key moments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how things might have gone differently in alternate universes and timelines.

In season one, we saw Peggy Carter played by Hayley Atwell becoming the first Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers. The anthology reimagines numerous major events from the movies in game-changing ways, and also features Chadwick Boseman, who was able to reprise T’Challa via voice work before his death.

But apart from her role in Marvel, the Academy Award-winning actress has been in numerous movies to critical acclaim. The 53-year-old won the prestigious prize in the ‘Best Actress’ category for Blue Jasmine in 2014.

Here’s some of her top movies:

Read more:

1. Cinderella (2015) Cate Blanchett plays evil stepmother Lady Tremaine in Cinderella (2015). She was known for her villainous smile and dazzling red lipstick in this role. Photo Sales

2. Thor: Ragnarok (2017) Cate Blanchett plays villain and Goddess of Death Hela in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and is due to reprise her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series What If...? Photo Sales

3. Don’t Look Up (2021) Cate Blanchett played journalist and presenter Brie Evantee in this Adam McKay satire Don’t Look Up (2021). Photo Sales

4. Ocean’s 8 (2018) Blanchett has the Brad Pitt position of best friend in this franchise reboot. She is joined by Sandra Bullock in the lead role in Ocean’s 8 (2018). Photo Sales