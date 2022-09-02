Galadriel is a major character in Amazon fantasy series The Rings of Power and also features in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies

She is also one of several characters in the series that also featured in the Peter Jackson movie trilogies of the 2000s and 2010s.

The immortal elf is an iconic Middle Earth character and will have an important role in the new series which is available to watch on Amazon Prime now.

Morfydd Clark as Lady Galadriel

Who is Galadriel?

Galadriel, known as the Lady of the woods of Lothlórien, was a character created by writer J.R.R. Tolkien.

She appeared in Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings novels as well as The Silmarillion and Unfinished Tales.

The character is one of the most powerful elves of Middle Earth and one of the oldest, being roughly 5,000 years old during the events of The Rings of Power. In The Lord of the Rings she is around 8,000.

She is the second cousin twice removed of Elrond, another ancient elf, and she is also the grandmother of his daughter.

She was born in Valinor, the home of the immortal elves, and a continent to the west of Middle Earth.

Galadriel and her husband, the elf Celeborn, settled in Lothlórien, a realm of the elves, which they later ruled over.

It was during the second age that the Rings of Power were forged - although Galadriel did not trust Annatar, the being who taught the elf Celebrimbor how to make the rings.

Robert Aramayo as Elrond and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel, embracing in a golden forest clearing (Credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

Annatar was Sauron in disguise, and he tricked Celebrimbor by creating the One Ring in secret - this ring would bind all other Rings of Power to its will.

When Sauron’s deceit became known, Galadriel was entrusted with one of the Rings of Power for safekeeping - she managed to keep it hidden from Sauron until his defeat in the war of the Last Alliance.

In the Lord of the Rings, Galadriel met with the Fellowship at Lothlórien and was tested when Frodo Baggins presented the One Ring to her, though she refused to accept it.

After Sauron was defeated again and the One Ring destroyed, Galadriel’s granddaughter Arwen married King Aragorn.

Galadriel then travelled over the Great Sea with Elrond, Gandalf, Bilbo and Frodo to the Grey Havens, marking the end of the Third Age.

Who played Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit?

Galadriel is played by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings and the Hobbit trilogies - she features in all six films.

The character does not feature in The Hobbit novel but the story was amended for the films because she is a popular character.

She features at the White Council in An Unexpected Journey, in Desolation of Smaug she communicates with Gandalf telepathically, and in The Battle of the Five Armies, Galadriel saves Gandalf from Dol Guldur.

Cate Blanchett played Galadriel in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit

Blanchett is an Oscar-winning actress known for the films Elizabeth, where she played the titular Tudor queen, Martin Scorcese’s The Aviator, where she played Katherine Hepburn, and Marvel sequel Thor Ragnarok in which she played Hela.

She won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Aviator, and Best Actress for playing the title role in Woody Allen comedy drama Blue Jasmine.

Is Galadriel in The Rings of Power?

Yes, Galadriel has a significant role in The Rings of Power which is set in the Second Age some time after the Rings of Power have been forged.

Galadriel is more of a warrior in the prequel series, and is often seen wearing body armour and carrying a sword.

The series is set three thousand years before The Lord of the Rings, so Galadriel will be a very different character to the one fans recognise from the films.

Morfydd Clark plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power - her previous roles include playing the title role in horror film Saint Maud, and Beth in Crawl.

Clark also appeared in the dark fantasy shows His Dark Materials and Dracula. She is due to feature in three upcoming projects: The Duchess of Malfi, Starve Acre, and Hamlet.