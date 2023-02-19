The British Academy of Film and Television Arts award ceremony is taking place in London.
Celebrities and famous faces are walking the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall - located in the iconic Southbank Centre in London. But who will be walking away with the gongs at the end of the night?
Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads the nominations for the 2023 award ceremony. The Banshees of Inisherin is also up for multiple awards.
BBC will be showing the award ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7pm. Richard E Grant will be the host for this year’s Baftas.
But who are the winners and who was nominated? We will be updating this article throughout the night with all of the latest.
Best Film
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Outstanding British Film
Nominees
- Aftersun
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian And Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Original Screenplay
Nominees
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – Tár
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Adapted Screenplay
Nominees
- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
Winner
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front.
Director and screenwriter Edward Berger paid tribute to those fighting in Ukraine. Screenwriter Ian Stokell said the project had been “worth the wait” because the film is anti-war.
Documentary
Nominees
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
- Navalny
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Film Not in the English Language
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision To Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominees
- Charlotte Wells - Aftersun
- Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean
- Marie Lidén - Electric Malady
- Katy Brand - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
- Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Director
Nominees
- Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Todd Field – Tár
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Leading Actor
Nominees
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Leading Actress
Nominees
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Viola Davis - The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler - Till
- Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Supporting Actor
Nominees
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt - Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse
- Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front
- Micheal Ward - Empire of Light
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Supporting Actress
Nominees
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan - She Said
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Original Score
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Animated Film
Nominees
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Casting
Nominees
- Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
- Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
- Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Cinematography
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
- The Batman – Greig Fraser
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Editing
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
- Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Production Design
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
- Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
- The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
- Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Costume Design
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
- Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Make Up and Hair
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
- Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
- The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Sound
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
- Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
- Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
- Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominees
- All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
- The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
- Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
Winner
Result not announced yet.
Best Short Animation
Nominees
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Winner
Result not announced yet.
British Short Film
Nominees
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
- An Irish Goodbye
Winner
Result not announced yet.
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Nominees
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Emma Mackey
- Naomi Ackie
- Sheila Atim
Winner
Result not announced yet.
How to watch nominated films?
This is where you can watch all of the films, documentaries and shorts nominated for the 76th Baftas. You’ll need access to more than half a dozen streaming services to watch them all, and have some free evenings to head out to the cinema, but if you are hoping to catch up on your film watching after the ceremony, this is everything you need to know.