Updating list of Bafta Award winners from ceremony in London

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts award ceremony is taking place in London.

Celebrities and famous faces are walking the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall - located in the iconic Southbank Centre in London. But who will be walking away with the gongs at the end of the night?

Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads the nominations for the 2023 award ceremony. The Banshees of Inisherin is also up for multiple awards.

BBC will be showing the award ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 7pm. Richard E Grant will be the host for this year’s Baftas.

But who are the winners and who was nominated? We will be updating this article throughout the night with all of the latest.

Best Film

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

A member of staff polishes BAFTA award winners masks. (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Outstanding British Film

Nominees

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Original Screenplay

Nominees

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Adapted Screenplay

Nominees

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

Winner

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front.

Director and screenwriter Edward Berger paid tribute to those fighting in Ukraine. Screenwriter Ian Stokell said the project had been “worth the wait” because the film is anti-war.

Documentary

Nominees

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Film Not in the English Language

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Nominees

Charlotte Wells - Aftersun

Georgia Oakley and Hélène Sifre - Blue Jean

Marie Lidén - Electric Malady

Katy Brand - Good Luck To You, Leo Grande

Maia Kenworthy - Rebellion

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Director

Nominees

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Leading Actor

Nominees

Austin Butler - Elvis

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Leading Actress

Nominees

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Viola Davis - The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler - Till

Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Supporting Actor

Nominees

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch - All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward - Empire of Light

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Supporting Actress

Nominees

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Original Score

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Animated Film

Nominees

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Casting

Nominees

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Cinematography

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Editing

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Production Design

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Costume Design

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Make Up and Hair

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Sound

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Special Visual Effects

Nominees

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

Winner

Result not announced yet.

Best Short Animation

Nominees

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Winner

Result not announced yet.

British Short Film

Nominees

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Winner

Result not announced yet.

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Nominees

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

Naomi Ackie

Sheila Atim

Winner

Result not announced yet.

How to watch nominated films?