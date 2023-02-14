The Bafta film awards ceremony will be broadcast live from London on Sunday 19 February - this is how to watch all the nominees in the UK

The awards show, which has been deemed so important by the BBC that the channel has postponed the Call the Midwife finale in order to broadcast it, will air on Sunday 19 February at 7pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two-hour ceremony will celebrate the best in British and international film across fields including acting, directing, visual effects, sound, and writing. The two-hour ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E. Grant and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond from the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre.

The prestigious awards show comes a month before the Oscars, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday 13 March.

This is where you can watch all of the films, documentaries and shorts nominated for the 76th Baftas. You’ll need access to more than half a dozen streaming services to watch them all, and have some free evenings to head out to the cinema, but if you are hoping to catch up on your film watching ahead of this week’s ceremony, this is everything you need to know:

The Whale, All Quiet on the Western Front, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Banshees of Inisherin are all Bafta nominees

Where can you watch the Baftas 2023 nominees?

Feature films

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aftersun - MUBI

All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix

Amsterdam - Disney+, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Argentina, 1985 - Amazon Prime

Avatar: The Way of Water - In cinemas

Babylon - Currently unavailable

The Banshees of Inisherin - Disney+

The Batman - Sky, AppleTV (buy), Amazon (buy)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Disney+

Blonde - Netflix

Blue Jean - Currently unavailable

Brian And Charles - AppleTV (buy), Amazon (buy)

Corsage - Currently unavailable

Decision To Leave - MUBI, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Elvis - Amazon (rent), AppleTV (rent)

Empire of Light - Currently unavailable

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Amazon Prime

The Fabelmans - In cinemas

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande - Amazon Prime, AppleTV (rent)

The Good Nurse - Netflix

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Netflix

Living - Currently unavailable

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - In cinemas

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - In cinemas

The Quiet Girl - BFI Player, AppleTV (rent)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical - Sky Store (rent), AppleTV (buy)

See How They Run - Disney+, AppleTV (rent)

She Said - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

The Swimmers - Netflix

Tár - In cinemas, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Till - In cinemas, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount+

Triangle of Sadness - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Turning Red - Disney+, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

The Whale - In cinemas

The Woman King - Amazon (rent), AppleTV (rent)

The Wonder - Netflix

Felix Kammerer as Paul in All Quiet on the Western Front

Documentaries

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Currently unavailable

All That Breathes - NowTV

Electric Malady - Currently unavailable

Fire of Love - Disney+

Moonage Daydream - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Navalny - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)

Rebellion - Netflix

Shorts

Advertisement

Advertisement