There are more than 50 nominees across 25 categories at the 2023 Bafta film awards. German-language war drama All Quiet on the Western Front leads the pack with 14 nods. It is followed by Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin and the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All At Once, which both gained 10 nominations.
The awards show, which has been deemed so important by the BBC that the channel has postponed the Call the Midwife finale in order to broadcast it, will air on Sunday 19 February at 7pm.
The two-hour ceremony will celebrate the best in British and international film across fields including acting, directing, visual effects, sound, and writing. The two-hour ceremony will be hosted by actor Richard E. Grant and This Morning presenter Alison Hammond from the Royal Festival Hall at London’s Southbank Centre.
The prestigious awards show comes a month before the Oscars, which will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday 13 March.
This is where you can watch all of the films, documentaries and shorts nominated for the 76th Baftas. You’ll need access to more than half a dozen streaming services to watch them all, and have some free evenings to head out to the cinema, but if you are hoping to catch up on your film watching ahead of this week’s ceremony, this is everything you need to know:
Where can you watch the Baftas 2023 nominees?
Feature films
- Aftersun - MUBI
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Netflix
- Amsterdam - Disney+, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Argentina, 1985 - Amazon Prime
- Avatar: The Way of Water - In cinemas
- Babylon - Currently unavailable
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Disney+
- The Batman - Sky, AppleTV (buy), Amazon (buy)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Disney+
- Blonde - Netflix
- Blue Jean - Currently unavailable
- Brian And Charles - AppleTV (buy), Amazon (buy)
- Corsage - Currently unavailable
- Decision To Leave - MUBI, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Elvis - Amazon (rent), AppleTV (rent)
- Empire of Light - Currently unavailable
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Amazon Prime
- The Fabelmans - In cinemas
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande - Amazon Prime, AppleTV (rent)
- The Good Nurse - Netflix
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio - Netflix
- Living - Currently unavailable
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On - In cinemas
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - In cinemas
- The Quiet Girl - BFI Player, AppleTV (rent)
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical - Sky Store (rent), AppleTV (buy)
- See How They Run - Disney+, AppleTV (rent)
- She Said - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- The Swimmers - Netflix
- Tár - In cinemas, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Till - In cinemas, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Top Gun: Maverick - Paramount+
- Triangle of Sadness - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Turning Red - Disney+, AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- The Whale - In cinemas
- The Woman King - Amazon (rent), AppleTV (rent)
- The Wonder - Netflix
Documentaries
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - Currently unavailable
- All That Breathes - NowTV
- Electric Malady - Currently unavailable
- Fire of Love - Disney+
- Moonage Daydream - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Navalny - AppleTV (rent), Amazon (rent)
- Rebellion - Netflix
Shorts
- A Drifting Up - Currently unavailable
- An Irish Goodbye - Dekkoo
- The Ballad of Olive Morris - Currently unavailable
- Bazigaga - Currently unavailable
- Bus Girl - Currently unavailable
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse - BBC iPlayer
- Middle Watch - Currently unavailable
- Your Mountain is Waiting - Currently unavailable