Netflix’s All Quiet On The Western Front leads the nominations for the 2023 Bafta Awards

The Bafta Awards are back - with Richard E Grant leading the night with help from Alison Hammond. (Credit: Getty Images)

It’s the start of the year which can only mean one thing - it’s award season once again.

As celebrities start donning their red carpet outfits and collecting their statuettes, excitement is high to find out which films will be given the treasured title of best of the year. And it’s no execption for the Bafta Awards.

Arguably the UK’s answer to the Academy Awards, the glitzy ceremony returns this February and promises to be a star-studded event. The nominations have just been announced, giving you plenty of time to check out the latest releases and make up your own mind about who earns that famous mask.

But where is this year’s ceremony being held, who is hosting and how can you watch the ceremony? Here’s everything you need to need to know about the Bafta Awards 2023.

When is the Bafta Awards 2023?

The awards ceremony is due to take place on Sunday 19 February. The ceremony will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on the same evening.

Where are the Bafta Awards 2023 being held?

The Bafta Award ceremony 2023 will be held at Royal Festival Hall - located in the iconic Southbank Centre in London - for the very first time. In past years, the ceremony has been held at the Royal Albert Hall.

The change in venue comes after Bafta announced a partnership with the Southbank Centre. The annual Bafta Television Awards ceremony and Bafta Games Award ceremony have been held at the Royal Festival Hall in previous years.

Who is hosting the Bafta Awards 2023?

It has been announced that actor Richard E Grant is set to host the star-studded ceremony live from London. The Star Wars actor will feel right at home among the Bafta masks, having been nominated for his role in the 2018 film ‘Can You Forgive Me?’

Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond will be hosting this year’s Bafta Awards. (Credit: Getty Images)

Richard will be joined by This Morning favourite Alison Hammond, who will be presenting a brand new addition to the BBC broadcast. Alison is set to host a new ‘Bafta studio’ from the same venue, as a new format for the show is rolled out.

There will also be coverage of the red carpet ahead of the ceremony. This will be hosted by radio presenters Ali Plumb and Vic Hope.

Who is nominated for Bafta Award 2023?

The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced by Captain America actor Haley Attwell and Ted Lasso star Toheeb Jimoh on 19 January - one month before statues are handed out. Netflix’s war epic All Quiet On The Western Front leads the list with 14 nominations.