Disney+ has lots of romantic comedies to watch including The Fault In Our Stars, 10 Things I Hate About You and 500 Days of Summer

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, the romantic holiday which is celebrated around the world,is one you either love or hate. Traditionally couples will head out for dinner, or settle down with a romantic film.

If you’re looking for something steamy, then maybe Disney+ isn’t the streaming platform for you. The family friendly streaming service is however the home of romantic comedies, with plenty of PG petting and laugh out loud moments to enjoy with your other half, best friends or parents.

Deciding what to watch can be tough, so to help make things easier for you, we’ve put together the five best romantic comedies to watch on Disney+ this Valentine’s Day.

Here are the five best romantic movies to watch on Disney+:

The Fault In Our Stars, 2014

Ansel Elgort (L) and Shailene Woodley, The Fault In Our Stars, 2014 (Photo: Getty Images)

Stock up on your tissues, The Fault In Our Stars will leave you sobbing. It tells the story of Hazel Grace Lancaster (Shailene Woodley), a 16-year-old cancer patient, who meets and falls in love with Gus Waters (Ansel Elgort), at her cancer patient support group. For the first time, Hazel has found someone who understands her and her love of books, when Guz manages to get the opportunity to meet their favourite author Peter Van Houten, the young couple embark on the biggest adventure of their lives. You can watch The Fault In Our Stars on Disney+ here.

The Greatest Showman, 2017

Hugh Jackman in The Greatest Showman (Photo: YouTube/Fox)

Inspired by the true story of famous showman P.T. Barnum, this energetic musical isn’t often considered a romantic comedy. However the love story between Barnum’s partner (Zac Efron) and a trapeze artist (Zendaya) is the only storyline you’ll remember. You can watch The Greatest Showman on Disney+ here.

The Last Song

The Last Song starred Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (Photo: YouTube)

Miley Cyrus first met Liams Hemsworth starring in this romantic comedy. Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, it follows unruly New York teen Ronnie Miller who is sent to live with her father in a Southern beach town over the summer holidays where she meets and falls for local boy Will. You can watch The Last Song on Disney+ here.

10 Things I Hate About You, 1999

10 Things I Hate About You (Photo: YouTube)

A nineties classic, 10 Things I Hate About You is the blueprint for all successful romantic comedies. Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) is smart, beautiful and funny but has a hard time finding a boyfriend. Unfortunately her younger sister, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik), isn’t allowed to date until her older sister does, so in a bid to get her a boyfriend she starts to set her up, with the handsome new student Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger) the ideal option. Will Kat ever let her guard down to let him in? You can watch 10 Things I Hate About You on Disney+ here.

500 Days of Summer, 2009

500 Days of Summer stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zoey Deschanel (Photo: YouTube/SearchlightPictures)