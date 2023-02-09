Valentine’s day is celebrated internationally on 14 February

Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on 14 February and originated as a Christian Feast Day. Initially, it honoured early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine, but through folk traditions, it has gained popularity as a mark of celebration of romance and love.

Although labelled as Valentine’s Day, there are several Valentines connected to the date, with an early tradition telling of Saint Valentine, who was arrested for ministering to Christians, restored sight to the blind daughter of his jailer. Later, in the 18th Century, this was elaborated to claim he wrote the jailer’s daughter a letter signed "Your Valentine" as a farewell before his execution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the 14th and 15th centuries, the day became associated with romantic love - combined with the new trend of courtly love. In England - by the 18th Century - the date grew into an occasion where couples expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending greeting cards, known as "valentines".

With Valentine’s Day coming up, how do people around the world say "I love you" and what are the traditions around it?

How to say "I love you" in different languages

English - I Love You

In the UK, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and other English-speaking countries, “I love you” is a profession of adoration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Valentine’s Day, English-speaking countries tend to celebrate romance on 14 February by exchanging gifts and going out for romantic dinners.

Popular gifts include chocolates, cards, jewellery, and flowers, usually roses - which have a long association with romance, making them a popular choice for Valentine’s Day gifts.

The tradition of giving roses on Valentine’s Day is said to have originated in ancient Rome, where roses were used in religious and secular celebrations. The red rose was especially significant, as it was believed to symbolise love and desire.

Spanish: Te quiero or Te amo

Preply says te quiero and te amo are both ways to express romantic love. However, te quiero is more frequently used in everyday conversation and considered to be less intense or stronger than te amo, which is used on more special occasions or when expressing deep feelings of love.

Argentina has two celebrations of love: Valentine’s day and ‘Semana de la Dulzura’ (Sweetness Week). This runs for a whole week in July and candy is given to them in exchange for a kiss.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In Guatemala, a large parade runs through the capital city on Valentine’s Day called the ‘Old Love Parade’. This celebration sees older people dress up in colourful costumes and ride a festive float to celebrate love.

The Dominican Republic and El Salvador both have a gift exchange on Valentine’s Day, similar to secret Santa, called ‘Amigo Secreto’.

Estonia: Ma armastan sind

Finland: Minä rakastan sinua

In Finland and Estonia, Valentine’s Day is a celebration of the love between family and friends, rather than romantic relationships.

Wales: Rwy’n dy garu di

Advertisement

Advertisement

Along with the usual Valentine’s Day, Wales also celebrates the ‘Day of San Dwynwen’ on January 25th, where men traditionally gift women hand-crafted wooden spoons.

Germany: Ich liebe dich

In Germany, you will traditionally gift partners ginger cookies and pig-shaped chocolates or gifts, seen as a symbol of luck.

France: Je t’aime

Celebrated on 14 February, this day is for those in love, and it is expected that gifts are exchanged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Japan: 愛してる (Ai shiteru)

South Korea: 사랑해 (Saranghae)

China & Taiwan: 我愛你 (Wǒ ài nǐ)

Vietnam: Em yêu anh

In South Korea, China, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Japan, Valentine’s Day sees the traditional western roles reversed, with women giving all men in their lives chocolates, including friends, family, and colleagues. A month later, 14 March, these countries celebrate ‘White Day’ when men return the favour and gift women white chocolate and marshmallows.

Philippines: Mahal kita

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the Philippines, Valentine’s Day sees couples getting married in mass, with 100s across the country saying ‘I do’ at the same time.

Nigeria: Mo ni fẹ́ rẹ

Valentine’s Day is an important celebration of love in Nigeria. White, red, and pink decorations cover the streets and it’s traditional to bake heart-shaped cakes to give to your partners.

South Africa - Ek het jou lief

On Valentine’s Day in South Africa, along with the usual gift exchange, it’s traditional for women to wear hearts and their lover’s names on their sleeves.

Arabic: Ana uhibbuka (انا احبك)

Advertisement

Advertisement

People in Arabic speaking countries celebrate Valentine’s day through gift giving and appreciation. In Egypt, they also have a separate date called Eid el-Hob el-Masri,” or Egyptian Love Day on 4 November. On this date, gifts for loved ones are expected.

Swedish: Jag älskar dig

Danish: Jeg elsker dig

Denmark has a unique tradition of admirers sending Gaekkebrev (joke letters) and are original poems or rhymes, written on paper and then carefully decorated by cutting designs with scissors. Spring flowers, known as snowdrops, are traditionally included with the notes. However, the joke lies in the lack of signature, which is coded through dots in the letter -one for each letter in the person’s name.

If the recipient guesses the identity of the note-giver, they receive an Easter egg on Easter Sunday. If not, one egg is owed to the sender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to say "Happy Valentine’s Day" around the world