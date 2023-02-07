There is just surely no better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with everyone’s first true love: television.
From old favourites and hidden gems to long-anticipated new releases, from the saccharrine to the cynical, there’s very much something for everyone on television and streaming this Valentine’s Day.
Here are all the best new and upcoming Valentine’s Day-themed releases arriving on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more in February 2023, with a few specially selected top picks from their archive content too.
BBC iPlayer
Available Now
Magic Mike (2012)
Mike, an experienced stripper, takes a younger performer called The Kid under his wing. Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, and Mike McConaughey star in Steven Soderbergh’s cultural moment.
The Notebook (2004)
In 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are desperately in love. Her parents don’t approve, and when Noah leaves to fight in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love affair – but when Noah returns years later, on the eve of Allie’s marriage, it becomes clear their romance is anything but over.
ITV & ITVX
Coming Soon
Jonathan Ross: Must-Watch Films | Tuesday 14 February
Jonathan Ross will be handpicking and recommending his favourite films on the streamer each month. The first episode, arriving on Valentine’s Day, highlights Mannequin, Flashdance, Mermaids, and His Girl Friday.
Available Now
Love Island
Maya Jama hosts the new series of Winter Love Island, currently available to catch up on.
The Sex Lives of College Girls is a sitcom about four college roommates, navigating the parties and predicaments of young adult life at a prestigious New England university. Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Reneé Rapp star in this comedy from Mindy Kaling.
Netflix
Coming Soon
You Series 4 Part 1 | Thursday 9 February
Season 4 finds Joe in another new city, infiltrating the world of academia in London under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California looms large, Joe begins to fall back into the same old patterns, finding a new object of obsession in London. Penn Badgely and Charlotte Ritchie star.
Perfect Match | Tuesday 14 February
Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series – Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more – to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?
Love to Hate You | Friday 10 February
A romantic comedy about a woman who despises losing to men and a man who distrusts women. For them, love is absolute war — but the line between love and hate is a thin one.
Your Place Or Mine | Friday 10 February
Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. From Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna, also starring Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, and Tig Notaro.
Amazon Prime Video
Coming Soon
Somebody I Used to Know | Friday 10 February
On a trip to her hometown, workaholic producer Ally reminisces with her ex Sean, and starts to question everything about her life – only becoming more confused when she learns how similar Sean’s fiancé Cassidy is to the person she used to be. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Danny Pudi star in this film co-written by Brie and Dave Franco.
Available Now
Shotgun Wedding | Friday January 27
Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when gunmen take everyone hostage. Now, they must do everything they can to save their loved ones – if they don’t end up killing each other first. Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Callie Hernandez star.
Love Stories for February Collection
Prime Video has launched a special collection showcasing a selection of their best films about love and friendship, including Amazon Original Movies like My Policeman and Cinderella to iconic rom-coms such as Notting Hill. Other notable titles include Dear John, Palm Springs, and How to Be Single.
Disney+
Coming Soon
Dug Days: Carl’s Date | Friday 10 February
A new animated short set in the world of Up, featuring one of the last performances by Ed Asner. Carl gets ready for his first date after Ellie’s death, while Dug causes canine calamity.
Fleishman is in Trouble | Wednesday 22 February
Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Josh Radnor, and Lizzy Caplan star in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s adaptation of her own acclaimed 2019 novel. After a bitter divorce, New York doctor Toby Fleishman’s wife disappears; he won’t be able to work out what happened to her, however, until he understands what happened to their marriage.
Available Now
The Americans | Available Now
The Americans focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Jennings family: a married couple of Soviet deep-cover agents and their unsuspecting, American-born children living in the Washington, D.C. area. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star.
Paramount+
Available Now
The Flatshare
Struggling for cash, two twenty-something Londoners Tiffany and Leon enter an unusual rental agreement: they share a flat with a single room, each of them having access to the flat for a twelve-hour period. What happens when they start to fall for one another – without ever actually having met? Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star in this adaptation of Beth O’Leary’s 2019 romantic novel.
And keep an eye out for…
DC comics cartoon Harley Quinn is returning for A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special, which sees Harley and Poison Ivy meet with other superheroes and supervillains to discuss romantic plans (including Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams as Hawkwoman and Hawkman, which is a fun bit of casting). That’s arriving on HBO Max on Thursday 9 February, though it doesn’t have a UK airdate yet.