All the best upcoming Valentine’s Day-themed releases arriving on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more in February 2023

There is just surely no better way to spend Valentine’s Day than with everyone’s first true love: television.

From old favourites and hidden gems to long-anticipated new releases, from the saccharrine to the cynical, there’s very much something for everyone on television and streaming this Valentine’s Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are all the best new and upcoming Valentine’s Day-themed releases arriving on BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more in February 2023, with a few specially selected top picks from their archive content too.

BBC iPlayer

Available Now

Magic Mike (2012)

Mike, an experienced stripper, takes a younger performer called The Kid under his wing. Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, and Mike McConaughey star in Steven Soderbergh’s cultural moment.

The Notebook (2004)

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1940s South Carolina, mill worker Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) and rich girl Allie (Rachel McAdams) are desperately in love. Her parents don’t approve, and when Noah leaves to fight in World War II, it seems to mark the end of their love affair – but when Noah returns years later, on the eve of Allie’s marriage, it becomes clear their romance is anything but over.

ITV & ITVX

Cary Grant as Walter Burns and Rosalind Russell as Hildy Johnson in His Girl Friday, answering the phones (Credit: Colombia Pictures)

Coming Soon

Jonathan Ross: Must-Watch Films | Tuesday 14 February

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Ross will be handpicking and recommending his favourite films on the streamer each month. The first episode, arriving on Valentine’s Day, highlights Mannequin, Flashdance, Mermaids, and His Girl Friday.

Available Now

Love Island

Maya Jama hosts the new series of Winter Love Island, currently available to catch up on.

The Sex Lives of College Girls is a sitcom about four college roommates, navigating the parties and predicaments of young adult life at a prestigious New England university. Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Pauline Chalamet, and Reneé Rapp star in this comedy from Mindy Kaling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netflix

Wesley Kimmel as Jack and Reese Witherspoon as Debbie Dunn in Your Place or Mine (Credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

Coming Soon

You Series 4 Part 1 | Thursday 9 February

Season 4 finds Joe in another new city, infiltrating the world of academia in London under the fake name Jonathan Moore. As his past life in California looms large, Joe begins to fall back into the same old patterns, finding a new object of obsession in London. Penn Badgely and Charlotte Ritchie star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perfect Match | Tuesday 14 February

Perfect Match brings together the most famously single stars of Netflix’s unscripted series – Love Is Blind, The Ultimatum, Too Hot To Handle, The Mole and more – to a tropical paradise in an attempt to find love. As they compete to form relationships, the most compatible couples will play matchmaker, breaking up other couples and sending them on dates with brand-new singles they’ll invite to the villa. Will they create better matches, or will they create chaos?

Love to Hate You | Friday 10 February

A romantic comedy about a woman who despises losing to men and a man who distrusts women. For them, love is absolute war — but the line between love and hate is a thin one.

Your Place Or Mine | Friday 10 February

Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY. When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need. From Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Aline Brosh McKenna, also starring Rachel Bloom, Steve Zahn, and Tig Notaro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video

Alison Brie as Sam and Danny Pudi as Benny in Somebody I Used to Know (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Coming Soon

Somebody I Used to Know | Friday 10 February

On a trip to her hometown, workaholic producer Ally reminisces with her ex Sean, and starts to question everything about her life – only becoming more confused when she learns how similar Sean’s fiancé Cassidy is to the person she used to be. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Danny Pudi star in this film co-written by Brie and Dave Franco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Available Now

Shotgun Wedding | Friday January 27

Darcy and Tom gather their families for a destination wedding, but the ceremony gets put on hold when gunmen take everyone hostage. Now, they must do everything they can to save their loved ones – if they don’t end up killing each other first. Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, and Callie Hernandez star.

Love Stories for February Collection

Prime Video has launched a special collection showcasing a selection of their best films about love and friendship, including Amazon Original Movies like My Policeman and Cinderella to iconic rom-coms such as Notting Hill. Other notable titles include Dear John, Palm Springs, and How to Be Single.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Disney+

Jesse Eisenberg as Toby Fleishman in Fleishman is in Trouble, wearing a white doctor’s coat and stood in his office (Credit: Matthias Clamer/FX)

Coming Soon

Dug Days: Carl’s Date | Friday 10 February

A new animated short set in the world of Up, featuring one of the last performances by Ed Asner. Carl gets ready for his first date after Ellie’s death, while Dug causes canine calamity.

Fleishman is in Trouble | Wednesday 22 February

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jesse Eisenberg, Claire Danes, Josh Radnor, and Lizzy Caplan star in Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s adaptation of her own acclaimed 2019 novel. After a bitter divorce, New York doctor Toby Fleishman’s wife disappears; he won’t be able to work out what happened to her, however, until he understands what happened to their marriage.

Available Now

The Americans | Available Now

The Americans focuses on the personal and professional lives of the Jennings family: a married couple of Soviet deep-cover agents and their unsuspecting, American-born children living in the Washington, D.C. area. Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell star.

Paramount+

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Brown Findlay as Tiffany and Anthony Welsh as Leon in The Flatshare, surrounded by post-it notes (Credit: Paramount+)

Available Now

The Flatshare

Struggling for cash, two twenty-something Londoners Tiffany and Leon enter an unusual rental agreement: they share a flat with a single room, each of them having access to the flat for a twelve-hour period. What happens when they start to fall for one another – without ever actually having met? Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh star in this adaptation of Beth O’Leary’s 2019 romantic novel.

And keep an eye out for…

Advertisement

Advertisement