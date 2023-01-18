Casa Amor is synonymous with producing some of Love Island’s most memorable firepit scenes

The 2023 winter series of Love Island is underway in South Africa and fans of the show are already eagerly anticipating the introduction of Casa Amor.

Over the next few weeks you can expect to see some of the contestants form close bonds with their partners. While others may struggle to find the perfect connection.

The likes of Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall are already being tipped for success by some fans of the show. But their new found bond is yet to face the ultimate test of Casa Amor.

But what is Casa Amor, how long is it on for and when is it likely to appear in series nine? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Casa Amor?

During Casa Amor the couples from the original line up are divided and the boys leave their partners to move to a new villa filled with six new bombshells, while the girls are also joined by six new male singletons.

At the end of the process the contestants then have the option to either remain with their partner or ditch them for one of the new contestants at Casa Amor.

Casa Amor has produced a number of shocking moments over the years. (ITV)

Casa Amor is often one of the most anticipated parts of the show and over the years it has produced memorable moments such as Andrew Le Page recoupling with Coco Lodge and Michael Griffthis recoupling with Joanna Chimonides.

Will Casa Amor feature in Love Island 2023?

The Casa Amor twist was first introduced to Love Island in 2017 and over the last six years it has been synonymous for producing some of the most dramatic and heated moments of each series.

Casa Amor featured in the last winter Love Island series in 2020 and it is expected to return again this time around.

When is Casa Amor?

An official date for Casa Amor has not yet been revealed by ITV and there isn’t a set date for each series.

However, based on years gone by we can expect Casa Amor to arrive on the scene during week 4 of the show, with the new contestants arriving somewhere between the 23rd and 30th day of the programme.

The first episode of Love Island series nine aired on Monday 16 January meaning Casa Amor is likely to start on either Monday 6 February or Monday 13 February.

Here is when Casa Amor was introduced in previous years.

Series 8 (Summer): Casa Amor - Day 27

Series 7 (Summer) : Casa Amor - Day 29

Series 6 (Winter) : Casa Amor - Day 23

Series 5 (Summer) : Casa Amor - Day 26

Series 4 (Summer) : Casa Amor - Day 26

Series 3 (Summer) : Casa Amor - Day 26

How long does Casa Amor last?

Going off previous years, Casa Amor usually lasts around three or four days. This gives the new islanders a short window of opportunity to secure their place in the original villa and avoid an early exit from the show.

Last year just three of the nine couples remained in a relationship after the drama of Casa Amor with six of the original villa choosing to recouple.

Has a Casa Amor contestant ever won Love Island?

Despite rocking the villa every year since 2017, so far a Casa Amor bombshell has not won the show.

