Matt Hancock and Boy George are among the contestants in the jungle in 2022 - but is there prize money up for grabs?

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here has returned to our screens and has captured the attention of the nation.

The hit ITV series has returned to the jungle in Australia for the first time since 2019. The previous two seasons were filmed in Wales.

A group of famous faces are vying to become the next king or queen of the jungle. But what will they get for actually claiming the crown?

The celebs will all be paid money for taking part in the series. However you might be left wondering if there is prize money for reaching the final or even winning the whole thing.

If you have ever wondered how much I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of contestants get paid or if there is prize money for winning the competition, here’s all you need to know:

How much prize money do winners of I’m a Celebrity get?

The winner of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will be crowned the king or queen of the jungle. The series is due to run for three weeks in total.

But will the winner walk away with more than just a crown? Unfortunately, there are no cash prizes for winning I’m a Celebrity.

However the winner will likely make a number of TV appearances as a result of winning the competition. These appearances could prove to be lucrative for the winners and runners-up.

Do I’m a Celebrity contestants get paid?

The stars of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here all get paid a set appearance fee. The exact fee each contestant gets is different and depends on the level of fame.

Boy George is reportedly receiving the largest fee ever for a contestant entering the jungle. His is reported to be being paid £600,000.

Matt Hancock will also take home a handsome paypacket. The exact figure is not known for certain but has been reported to be around £350,000.

NationalWorld has previously reported that Matt Hancock will recieve his MPs salary while in the jungle. If he makes it to the final he will have earned over £6,000 in taxpayers money.

Olive Attwood, the first Love Island star to go into the jungle, was forced to pull out after just one night. However it has been reported that she will continue to paid her appearance fee in full.

Who is in the cast for I’m a Celebrity in 2022?

Mike Tindall has joined the cast of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

Former England rugby player Tindall, 44, is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall and helped England win the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

He married the Princess Royal’s daughter in 2011 and the couple have three children: Mia, Lena and Lucas Tindall.

A number of contestants, spotted arriving in Australia before filming began, were rumoured to be taking part in I’m A Celeb before their involvement was officially confirmed by ITV.

In late October, former England footballer Jill Scott fuelled rumours she was one of the celebrities heading into the jungle when she was spotted arriving in Australia. The 35-year-old midfielder, who retired in the summer following her team’s historic win at the European Championship, was pictured arriving at Brisbane airport.

She was the fifth famous face who had been seen touching down in Australia after Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, reality TV star Olivia Attwood, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner were snapped earlier in the week.

Here is the full list of celebrities appearing on this year’s show:

