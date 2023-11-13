As we draw closer to the start of the new season of ‘I’m A Celeb,’ one rumoured contestant has been spotted arriving in Australia - Nigel Farage.

Nigel Farage is in Australia and expected to join I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage has been photographed upon his arrival in Brisbane, Australia, where he hinted at the possibility of becoming a contestant on ‘I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’. Other notable personalities rumoured to be joining the ITV jungle show and spotted arriving in the country include Josie Gibson from ‘This Morning’ and Fred Sirieix, known for ‘First Dates.’

Farage has previously declined multiple requests to venture into the Australian jungle since 2016. Upon disembarking on Sunday, the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader shared with the MailOnline that he is "someone who might be going into" the popular reality show.

He stated, "I can't confirm I'm doing it... I just think there's a big audience out there that watches the program, (who are) actually, people worth talking to." In a recent episode of his GB News show, he mentioned considering an appearance on the show to "connect" with a younger audience.

In the 2022 series, former health secretary Matt Hancock secured the third position, making it the second most complained-about TV event of the previous year, according to Ofcom. Figures like Nadine Dorries and George Galloway have also utilized reality competition platforms, including 'I'm A Celeb' and 'Big Brother,' to further their political aspirations.

Who are rumoured to be the contestants on this year’s ‘I’m a Celeb’?

After a source revealed to The Sun newspaper last week the names of the rumoured contestants on this year’s ‘I’m A Celeb,’ the following names have been floated around as the competitors heading the jungle this weekend:

Nigel Farage - Former Ukip and Brexit Party leader.

Josie Gibson - This Morning presenter.

Fred Sirieix - First Dates star.

Sam Thompson - Made In Chelsea star.

Denise Van Outen - Former The Big Breakfast presenter.

Frankie Dettori - Jockey.

Danielle Harold - Former EastEnders actress.

Tony Bellew - Former professional boxer.

Jamie Lynn Spears - Britney Spears's sister.

Nick Pickard - Soap star.

When does ‘I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here’ begin?