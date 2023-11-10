The full lineup for I’m A Celeb 2023 has been revealed but who is social media influencer Nella Rose?

I’m A Celeb 2023: Who is social media influencer Nella Rose? (Getty)

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will be back on screens in just over a week. The full lineup has been revealed which includes former politician Nigel Farage, Food Critic Grace Dent, jockey Frankie Detorri and Youtuber Nella Rose. The campmates are set to join Ant and Dec in the jungle when the new series kicks off on Sunday November 19.

The social media influencer, 26, will be the youngest contestant this year and although you may not have heard of her you've probably seen her face before. Nella Rose is originally from Belgium but now lives in London. She has one older brother and the siblings lost their mother in 2016 after Nella Rose shared the news on her Instagram.

Nella Rose has one million followers on TikTok, over 750 thousand subscribers on her YouTube channel and 900 followers on Instagram. That is potentially a lot of people tuning in to the ITV series. She shares videos on fashion, beauty, lifestyle and entertainment content. She is already a household name - if you're under 20 years old - and has already starred in TV shows such as ‘Catfish UK (season 2)’ which she co-hosted with Oobah Butler.

In 2022 Netflix released a YouTube series ‘Judge Nella’ which sees her friends joining her to debate the juiciest and most salacious topics. Nella Rose also stars in the Channel 4’s 4.0 YouTube series ‘Tapped Out’ along with social media stars Adeola Patronne, Chloe Burrows and Mariam Musa. Her latest YouTube series The Pink Courtroom was released in May this year.

The social media star launched a fashion collection with online retailer Pretty Little Thing in 2022, became an ambassador for Fashion Nova’s Curve range and released a collection of clothing and footwear with Foot Asylum in 2021.