Jamie Lynn Spears is reportedly heading to the jungle for I’m A Celeb 2023 but what do we really know about Britney Spears' younger sister?

I’m A Celeb 2023: Who is Jamie Lynn Spears? (Getty)

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here 2023 full lineup has been revealed. The Sun reported that the celebrities joining Ant and Dec in the Australian jungle will include politician Nigel Farage, former EastEnders actress Danielle Harold, This Morning host Josie Gibson and Britney Spears younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. As the new series is set to launch on Sunday November 19 we take a closer look at Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn Spears, 32, is best known as pop superstar Britney Spears’ younger sister. ITV will be hoping that Jamie Lynn will dish some dirt on her famous sister especially since the siblings don't get on anymore. There is 10 years between two sisters who are currently estranged. In 2021 Britney Spears accused Jamie Lynn of actively knowing and being involved in her conservatorship whilst not making any effort or help to terminate it.

Jamie Lynn denied these allegations and claimed she was unaware of what Britney went through during her 13 year long conservatorship. Britney Spears also threatened legal action after her younger sister spoke extensively about her in her book ‘Things I Should Have Said: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out (2022)’ Britney has also said a few bad things about Jamie in her memoir ‘The Woman in Me (2023)’, the popstar describes her sister as a “total b***h.”

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

Jamie Lynn Spears was born 4 April 1991 when Britney was 10 years old. They have an older brother Bryan Spears, 46, and parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears. The former couple married in 1976 but divorced in 2002.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears famous for?

Not just Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn is an actress. She made her acting debut playing a young version of Britney's character Lucy in the movie Crossroads (2002). Jamie Lyn is best known for her role as Zoey Brooke in Nickelodeon's Zoey 101 TV series (2006-2008) and the movie version Zoey 102 (2023). She also plays Noreen Fitzgibbons in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

Is Jamie Lynn Spears married?

Jamie Lynn Spears married businessman Jamie Watson, 41, in 2014. They both have the same first name and spelt exactly the same, so it’s no wonder she kept her maiden name otherwise it could get very confusing.

Does Jamie Lynn Spears have children?

Jamie Lynn Spears sparked controversy when she announced she was pregnant with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge when she was just 16 years old. According to Britney’s memoir she only found out about her sister’s pregnancy after reading the magazine exclusively. Eldest daughter Maddie is now 15 years old and Jamie Lynn also shares a daughter Ivey, five, with husband Jamie Watson.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears net worth?