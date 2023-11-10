Nigel Farage and Jamie-Lynn Spears are among the stars jetting Down Under for the newest series of I'm A Celeb

Nigel Farage, Jamie-Lynn Spears, Marvin Humes and Frankie Dettori are among the stars confirmed to be taking part in this year's series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. (Credit: Getty Images)

The full line-up for the 23rd series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here has been revealed by ITV.

Hosts Ant & Dec are back for the newest series - set to kick off later this month - with our new cast preparing to face gruesome bushtucker trials, meals of rice and beans and stomach-churning challenges. And this year, the producers have made sure that there will be some drama in jungle...

Who is in the line-up for I'm A Celeb 2023?

ITV have confirmed that celebrities making their way into the Australian jungle this year. The line-up includes:

Nigel Farage - former politician, ex-leader of UKIP and the Brexit Party, and political broadcaster

According to reports, ITV have paid controversial political figure Nigel Farage a whopping £1 million in order to get him in the jungle. His stint follows a high-profile appearance by former health secretary Matt Hancock, who faced questions over his decision to go into the jungle while still sitting as an MP.

Jamie-Lynn Spears is another high profile and controversial name the show has bagged for series 23. Producers will be hoping that Jamie-Lynn, the sister of popstar Britney Spears, spills the beans on her famous sister after a feud between the two which has lasted years. Britney, who was in a conservatorship controlled by her dad for 13 years, recently opened up about the pair's strained relationship in her book 'The Woman In Me', writing: "My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately that hasn't been the case.

"As I was fighting the conservatorship and receiving a lot of press attention, she was writing a book capitalizing on it. She rushed out salacious stories about me, many of them hurtful and outrageous. I was really let down."

When will I'm A Celeb 2023 start?

The start date is only just around the corner, with our celebrity campmates jetting into Australia already. The series is set to premiere on Sunday 19 November at 9pm.