ITV have revealed the release date for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, with speculation over who could be heading to the jungle

I'm A Celeb 2023 is set to air later this month, with rumours continuing to swirl about who could be on the line up. (Credit: ITV)

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here is only a few weeks away from hitting our screens, after ITV announced the release date for the latest series.

The popular reality gameshow is back for its 23rd series this year, after Lioness Jill Scott was triumphant in becoming Queen of the Jungle in 2022. But who could be taking the title from her?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours have gathered pace over celebrities who could be jetting into the jungle for some bushtucker trials, and rice and beans. While ITV have not made any official announcements about the jobs, fans have begun putting clues together that could place stars in the jungle for the series starting. Names on the rumour list including former politician Nigel Farage and JLS member Marvin Humes.

When is I'm A Celeb 2023 starting?

ITV have confirmed that the beloved reality gameshow will return to screens on Sunday 19 November at 9pm. The date was confirmed on during an advert break for Good Morning Britain, in which the advert featuring Ant & Dec preparing a luxury retreat ended with the premier date.

Who could be on the I'm A Celeb 2023 lineup?

The start date had been confirmed amid rumours that celebrities due to take part in the series have started landing Down Under in preparation for their jungle stay. Rumours suggest that champion jockey Frankie Dettori could be one of the new campmates, having landed in Australia on Sunday 5 November. He told his followers on social media that he would be in the country to attend the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday 7 November, but could he be extending his stay?

In what could be a headline-grabbing casting similar to Matt Hancock's memorable appearance last year, ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has been rumoured to be taking part in the newest series, in a deal reportedly worth £1m. Made In Chelsea alumni Sam Thompson and This Morning presenter Josie Gibson could also be heading to Australia according to reports.

Advertisement

Advertisement