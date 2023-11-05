Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has seen its sixth elimination left the show after a close dance-off

Angela Rippon CBE and Kai Widdrington and Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk were in the Strictly Come Dancing dance off this week

Actor Adam Thomas became the sixth contestant to be eliminated from this season of Strictly Come Dancing, after losing in the dance off to broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Thomas, who was paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtuk, who has never won the series, said that his self-belief after competing on Strictly Come Dancing is 'out of this world' despite being out of the BBC One competition.

The Waterloo Road star, 35, faced the dance-off for the second week in a row after his rumba during Saturday’s live show landed him joint bottom of the leaderboard with Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, as they both received 27 points. During Sunday’s results show, he reprised his dance to Dancing On My Own by Callum Scott with his partner while veteran Angela Rippon and her partner Kai Widdrington performed their waltz to Fascination by Nat King Cole again.

Ahead of the show, Thomas had revealed on Instagram that Scott’s hit held special significance for him as it is his wedding song with his wife Caroline. However, the connection to the song was not enough to save him as after both couples had danced for a second time, it was a unanimous decision by the judges to save Rippon, sending Thomas home.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said it was a 'tough' decision as he felt both celebrities had improved in the dance off but he opted for Rippon and Widdrington based on 'technique alone'.

Motsi Mabuse also voted to save Angela and Kai, as did Anton Du Beke, though he said it was the 'closest dance off' of the series so far. He added: “Obviously very different styles of dance, but danced them very well, but with the content and clarity of the technique I’m going to have to save Angela and Kai.”

What did Adam Thomas say about being eliminated form Strictly Come Dancing?

Thomas said: “I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself, I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish. I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself.

“The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world, I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky.”

When are the Strictly Come Dancing results announced?

Whilst the results are not officially announced until the Sunday night show, which is presented as-live, and even sees the hosts change outfits for the occasion, the actual dance off and elimination will have taken place soon after the real live show on Saturday.