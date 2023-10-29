The quest for the Glitterball trophy ends once again for one year for which couple at this evening’s results for Strictly Come Dancing?

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima were unable to secure the Glitterball trophy this year, following their less-than-impressive Charleston dance to "Jeepers Creepers" by Al Donahue and his Orchestra on this evening’s episode of the popular BBC One reality competition, ‘Strictly Come Dancing.’

With a total of 25 points from the judges on Saturday, McDermott, 26, landed in the dance-off after a public vote, competing against ‘Waterloo Road's’ Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk. It marks the fifth couple to leave the competition since it began on September 16 2023.

Despite McDermott's prior success in two previous dance-offs, she couldn't clinch victory for the third time. Thomas and Mushtuk's American smooth dance to "Magic Moments" by Perry Como earned them a total score of 32 points, leading to their triumph. Following both couples' performances, judge Craig Revel Horwood stated, "For me, one couple did remarkably well and nailed that routine. That couple is Adam and Luba." Motsi Mabuse echoed a similar sentiment, praising the efforts of both pairs.

Love Island contestant Zara McDermott with Graziano Di Prima, is the favourite to leave the Strictly Come Dancing Halloween special. Photograph courtesy of the BBC

Both Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas also chose to save Thomas and Mushtuk. McDermott expressed her gratitude and joy for the experience, while Di Prima commended her hard work and spirit, highlighting her remarkable progress as a novice on the show.