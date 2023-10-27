Bobby Brazier is only 20 years old and Angela Rippon is 79, however it is these two stars that have turned me into a Strictly Come Dancing fan

Bobby Brazier and Angela Rippon are the stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023. Photographs by Getty

Until this year, Strictly Come Dancing never particularly interested me. Whilst others eagerly anticipated watching celebrities dancing every week, I just had no desire to watch the show. However, Strictly Come Dancing 2023 has changed my perception of the show and the reason is because of Bobby Brazier and Angela Rippon, two celebrities with vastly contrasting ages. Let's start with Bobby Brazier. I of course remember his late mother Jade Goody of Big Brother fame and have in the last few years followed his father Jeff Brazier on social media. Although I do not know Jeff personally, it is clear from his reactions watching his son perform in the audience of Strictly Come Dancing every week what a proud father he is. And proud he should be. Bobby is a star, it's that simple.

‘Star quality’ is not something that can be taught, although plenty try when it comes to celebrities and politicians alike. It is something innate that cannot be replicated or practised and Bobby Brazier has it in abundance. When he joined BBC soap Eastenders last year, he didn’t have any acting experience, but this clearly wasn’t relevant as the producers of the show were clearly mesmerised by his audition, just like we are all mesmerised by his Strictly Come Dancing performances.

Bobby Brazier was only 16 years old when he was scouted as a model and worked for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, but before that, his father Jeff had done his utmost to keep both his sons out of the public eye. It didn’t take long for Bobby not only to impress the producers at Eastenders, but his fellow cast members, and most importantly, the public. At the National Television Awards 2023, he won the ‘Rising Star’ prize, which was not a surprise to me and many others.

Although Bobby Brazier is at the beginning of his career, it is clear that it is his family who grounds him and it is his father Jeff who again must be credited for providing him with stability after the trauma of losing his mum at such a young age. He has said previously that “Family is everything.” He also revealed that the best part of winning ‘Rising Star’ at the National Television Awards was seeing the reaction of his friends and father. Bobby told Grazia magazine that “I’ve watched videos back when all the cast of Eastenders and my dad and my friends were reacting and that was everything. That was the sweetest thing about it.” No, Bobby, the sweetest thing about it is not their reactions, but how they responded was what mattered most to you.

So what is next for Bobby after Strictly Come Dancing? He may return to Eastenders, but I can’t see him staying there for long. There is already talk or rumours that Hollywood is beckoning, and this is not at all a fantastical idea, on the contrary, I think it is more than possible. A source told The Sun that “Strictly will show the US how versatile he is and no doubt make him even more appealing, he could be the star of the next hit drama to come from across the pond.” Bobby, I can’t wait to see what you do next, but in the meantime, I will continue watching Strictly Come Dancing 2023 just to see you dance.

From a 20-year-old to a 79-year-old, Angela Rippon is no average 79-year-old and it is certainly no exaggeration to say that I am in awe of her. I certainly am a firm believer that age should not be an impediment when it comes to anything and there is nothing that annoys me more when certain people patronise individuals when they reach the age of sixty or above. I know of many men and women in their seventies and above who are vastly more capable in all aspects of their lives than those who are significantly younger.

I of course was very familiar with Angela Rippon before she signed up for Strictly Come Dancing, but I had no idea what a mesmerising and talented performer she would be. She is so graceful and has a magnetic charm (in a similar way to Bobby Brazier). Angela is most certainly a pioneer and was the first female journalist to be given a permanent role presenting the BBC national television news and she shows no sign of slowing down when it comes to inspiring the next generation. She revealed that the reason she decided to take part in the show was “because I’ve been advocating, ever since I did a series How To Stay Young, where we demonstrated as part of the programme that dance is the complete full body and mind exercise for everybody regardless of your age but particularly for people as they get older.”