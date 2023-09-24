As Angela Rippon wows on Strictly Come Dancing 2023, what’s her age, fitness routine and is she their oldest contestant so far?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wow! Judging by the conversation that I had this morning with my fellow National World reporters, it would seem that I am not the only one marvelling over Angela Rippon’s Strictly Come Dancing performance. I was simply bowled over by her incredible flexibility, so much so that I am thinking I must start Pilates again once more (I gave it up years ago!).

If truth be known, before Angela Rippon agreed to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, she was most certainly a woman to be admired. Angela, who is from Plymouth, Devon, started her career at the age of 17 as a reporter for the Western Morning News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1996, Angela Rippon started her career in broadcasting and became a regular presenter on the BBC’s nine o’clock news, she also co-presented the BBC’s coverage of the wedding of Prince Charles to the then Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.

Angela Rippon became an OBE in 2014 and in 2017, became a CBE for her services to dementia care through her work with Dementia Friendly Communities.

I am not surprised that people are now calling her for her to be a Dame. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “Isn’t it time that #angelarippon @TheAngelaRippon was made a Dame? @Number10press @bbcstrictly The campaign starts here. Dame Angela Rippon, long overdue.” #strictly

Let’s start by analysing what she is wearing before I move onto her actual dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela Rippon looked sensational in a silver fringe mini dress, which she wore for her Cha Cha performance alongside pro partner Kai Widdrington. For the finale of her dance, viewers saw Angela Ribbon stretch her leg over her head.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter said: “I need some tips from Angela Rippon. I’d love to dance like she does and I’m literally half her age.” Another said: “Just for the record, when I grow up, I want to be #Angela Rippon… Or my mum… they are similar. But just wow. Angela is AMAZING! #Strictly

The Radio Times reported that “The judges could hardly contain their excitement when it came time to have their say on the stunning routine, which got a deafening round of applause from the studio audience.

‘That was a statement,’ Motsi Mabuse enthused. ‘That’s how you start a Saturday night. My goodness. Wowzer!”

How old is Angela Rippon and is she the oldest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Angela Rippon is currently 78 years old, but will turn 79 whilst Strictly Come Dancing airs, her birthday is on 12 October. Angela Rippon is the oldest contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, the honour was previously held by television presenter Johnny Ball (the father of Zoe Ball), who was 74 when he competed in the 2012 series.

Does Angela Rippon have a fitness secret and what’s her diet?

Angela Rippon has previously revealed that “being able to do the splits is something I am still very proud of.” She also said: “I do stretching exercises every morning, which I’ve done for years. It’s a combination of yoga, Pilates and ballet that helps get everything working and keep it in the right place.”