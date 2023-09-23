Strictly Come Dancing 2023: What will ‘favourite’ Bobby Brazier’s first dance be and when does it air?
Bobby Brazier’s dance partner for Strictly Come Dancing is Dianne Buswell
Eastenders star Bobby Brazier, who is already being touted as a potential winner of Strictly Come Dancing, will be performing a Foxtrot with partner Dianne Buswell in the launch show tonight (Saturday September 23). The couple will be dancing to ‘All About You’ by McFly.
Bobby Brazier, who confirmed at the beginning of September that he would be taking a break from BBC’s Eastenders to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, has recently won an award for Rising Star at the National Television Awards in London.
Bobby Brazier, who has a younger brother Freddy, is the son of television presenter Jeff Brazier and the late TV personality Jade Goody who rose to fame after her appearance on the third season of Big Brother. Jade Goody died of cervical cancer on 22 March 2009 when Bobby was only six years of age and has been raised by his father.
Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell recently revealed she feels ‘protective’ when it comes to her partner Bobby Brazier. When she was asked by the Radio Times how she would cope with criticism from the judges after their dances she replied: “It’s always good to get the comments because obviously it makes you work harder.”
Dianne Buswell also said: “but I feel now as (to Bobby) your older sister, I will be very protective. Now I’m gonna be like, ‘He said what?”
What time is Strictly Come Dancing on?
Strictly Come Dancing is live from 6.15pm on BBC one and BBC iPlayer.
What will the other Strictly contestants be dancing to on the launch show?
Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington will be performing a Cha Cha to ‘Get The Party Started’ by Shirley Bassey
Layton Williams and Nikkita Kuzmin-Samba to ‘Touch’ by Little Mix
Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal-Quickstep to ‘I’m Sitting on Top of the World’ by Bobby Darin
Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are performing a Jive to ‘Can’t Tame Her’ by Zara Larsson
Angela Scanlon and Carlous Gu-Tango to ‘Prisoner’ by Miley Cyrus featuring Dua Lipa
Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer-Quickstep to Phil Collins’s ‘Two Hearts’
Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe are performing a Cha Cha to ‘Uptown Girl’ by Billy Joel
Nikita Kandi and Gorka Marquez-Waltz to ‘Run To You’ by Whitney Houston
Les Dennis and Nancy Xu-Tango to ‘Don't You Want Me’ by the Human League
Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice- Viennese Waltz to ‘Pointless’ by Lewis Capaldi
Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk-Cha Chat to ‘Waffle House’ by the Jonas Brothers
Nigel Harman and Katya Jones-Paso Doble to Nirvana’s ‘Smells Like Teen Spirit’
Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley-Cha Chat Cha to ‘Boom Chack-A-Lak’ by Apache Indian
Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima-Cha Cha to ‘Crush’ by Jennifer Paige