Tess Daly favours gowns by the likes of Suzanne Neville whilst Claudia Winkleman opts for slightly edgier looks

I know there are many of you out there who have been literally counting down the days for Strictly Come Dancing 2023, waiting with bated breath to see which celebrity is a natural dancer and which one is less than graceful on the dance floor (I personally think Bobby Brazier is a potential winner).

There are also those of you who watch the show not only to marvel or laugh at the dances but to see which outfits presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman choose each week.

For today’s launch show, Claudia opted for a black sequined jumpsuit, whilst Tess Daly chose a purple and gold jumpsuit that coordinated perfectly with Claudia’s look.. Clauda's Luna Jumpsuit is priced at £395.00 and is available exclusively from Nadine Merabi. For the final last year, Tess Daly looked incredible in a bespoke black Suzanne Neville dress with sequin detailing whilst Claudia opted for a complete contrast both in terms of colour and look by choosing a ivory jumpsuit by Safiyaa and cape. Other fans of Safiyaa include Penny Mordaunt who wore a deep blue ‘Roni' dress by the label for King Charles’s coronation.

For last season’s Strictly Come Dancing, Tess Daly’s outfits included a blue Alex Perry dress, a hot pink dress by Solace London, a jumpsuit by Halston and a metallic blouse from Reiss.